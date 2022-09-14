Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garry Marshall Theatre Presents CINDY & THE DISCO BALL Next Month

Performances run October 7-30.

Sep. 14, 2022  
Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical is set to kick off GMT's live, indoor season with a superfly Cinderella story. So break out the bell-bottoms and platform shoes because Garry Marshall Theatre is gettin' down with the boogie!

The limited engagement is Friday-Sunday, OCT 7 - OCT 30. Tickets on sale NOW at www.garrymarshalltheatre.org.

Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical time-travels back to a decade that was dy-no-mite! Colorful fashion, sensational songs, and disco dance moves bring an all-new Cinderella story to life. The story unfolds at a SoCal High School in 1976. On the flip side, a glittering Soul Sister with magic up her sleeves is keeping tabs on Cindy and her "messy" relationship with her stepsister. It's a fun and fabulous journey through teenage self-discovery, high school romance, and four friends who dream up something big for the future - you know... the 1980s.

The original musical blends the signature sound of the 70s, with bright lyrics and pop musical theater influences, and stars Christopher Baker, Jasiana Caraballo, Malynda Hale, Hayden Kharrazi, and Abigail Kate Thomas.

Cindy & The Disco Ball is by the team behind The Root Beer Bandits. Book and lyrics are by Joseph Leo Bwarie ('Frankie Valli' in Broadway's Jersey Boys) and Lori Marshall (co-author, My Happy Days in Hollywood). Music is by Rachael Lawrence (American Girl film series).

Bwarie and Christine Lakin (director for ABC's The Goldbergs and Disney's High School Musical The Musical) will direct. Anna Aimee White (Blues Clues & You Live and Disney Princess:The Concert) will choreograph. Ryan Whyman (composer Fantasies & Memories) directs the music.

Costume design by Jessica Champagne-Hansen (Ovation-nominated for The Root Beer Bandits), scenic design by Tom Wagman (ABC's Abbott Elementary), lighting consulting by JM Montecalvo (Stranger Things: The Experience), sound design by Ovation-nominee Robert Arturo Ramirez (Arrow on The CW). Casting is by Jami Rudofsky. Production stage manager is Giselle N. Vega.


