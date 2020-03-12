Garry Marshall Theatre Calls For Submissions For the 3rd Annual New Works Play Festival

Garry Marshall Theatre launches submissions for its third annual New Works Festival slotted for September 14-16, 2020. Submissions are now open and will close April 15, 2020.



The 2020 New Works Festival will pair five playwrights with professional LA-based directors and actors for readings of the selected finalists. Following the readings, moderated talkbacks with the playwright, the audience and Garry Marshall Theatre's New Works Producing Team, allow those in attendance to be part of the playwright's process. All finalists will be considered for future development and production at the theatre.



Back for his second year as Producer of the Garry Marshall Theatre New Works Festival, Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx shared, "Garry Marshall Theatre is committed to being a home for diverse, brave new voices. It's through the annual New Works Festival that we engage our citywide community."



Garry Marshall Theatre is interested in new work that is uniquely theatrical, authentically voiced, and has a strong point of view. Most importantly, the theatre is interested in the plays that writers are passionate about working on right now.



"The varied and exciting plays that have been submitted in the past have been remarkable. We know that the 2020 New Works Festival will be as compelling and provoking. This festival is at the heart of what Garry Marshall loved most: new voices, new ideas, and new stories. His passion for storytelling is the main reason he built this live theatre," said Joseph Leo Bwarie of the GMT. "We look forward to opening our stage to the third year of innovative and unique voices who have stories to be told."



Muñoz-Proulx added, "By sharing new scripts with our dedicated team of readers, matching local directors with the most innovative playwrights, welcoming diverse casts of our city's most skilled actors, and then ultimately, sharing all of this artistry with Los Angeles's dedicated theatre audience, this process places the audience and the playwrights at the center of the new play development journey."



The 2020 New Works Festival finalists will be chosen through a blind submission process. Applicants will submit their play as a blind PDF and fill out an informational form on the Garry Marshall Theatre website. Plays should be full-length and their form should offer a complete evening of theatre. Plays submitted should contain up to only six actors, and should not have received a previous professional production. Submissions require a $20 fee, which supports the submission and review process. Selected finalists will receive a small honorarium.



Submission guidelines can be found at garrymarshalltheatre.org/new-works-festival. Submissions are open NOW through April 15, 2020.





