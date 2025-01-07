Garrett Clayton & More to Star in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at La Mirada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has revealed the full cast for their upcoming uproarious comedy hit, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, with direction by Eric Petersen. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will preview on Friday, January 24 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 25 at 2 pm and run through Sunday, February 16, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



The Cornley Drama Society is putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences!

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

This cast features Garrett Clayton as “Max,” Reggie De Leon as “Dennis,” Mary Faber as “Annie,” Regina Fernandez as “Sandra,” Trent Mills as “Robert,” John Sanders as “Chris,” Sterling Sulieman as “Jonathan,” and Michael-Leon Wooley as “Trevor.” Alyssa Anne Austin, Danny Montooth, Jamie Morgan are Swings.

Comments