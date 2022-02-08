Gabby Carmichael, Ramona Sekulovic, And Emma Rose Brown Debut New Works At Gibney Center

As part of its spring 2022 Center season, Gibney will present new works by Work Up artists Gabby Carmichael, Ramona Sekulovic, and Emma Rose Brown. Originally scheduled to debut in March 2020, the 2019-2020 artists will share their never-before-shown work with the public two years later March 4-5, 2022.

Gabby Carmichael will present learning to see in the dark, a solo study in undoing pain. It is inspired by the forest, vanity, the lessons we learn from lying, self-actualization, saying goodbye, and the process of moving on. This project is intertwined with personal and collective memories, naturalistic sound scores, voice recordings, and poetry. It honors femme power and the moments that make us feel brave.



In UNI, Ramona Sekulovic investigates what it means to be present by asking questions such as: What constitutes presence in both a performer and the audience? How is a performer's presence intimately related to technique? In the work, movement and short personal monologues reflect findings of Sekulovic's ongoing research.



Emma Rose Brown debuts Simul-cast, a highly specific improvisational structure that tracks the multiple natures of perception. Performers act as sports commentators, describing what is happening in real-time with the body of another performer, superceding the the viewers' ability to name what they see. Performers then relive, remember, and reenact their immediate past as described by the commentator. Moving from frantic speaking to silence, this work is simultaneously performance, game, and documentation.

Performances take place Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8pm and Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8pm at Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased on Gibney's website.