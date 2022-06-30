Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GET IT TOGETHER Comes to Zephyr Theatre Next Month

Performances begin on July 29.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 30, 2022  

GET IT TOGETHER Comes to Zephyr Theatre Next Month

GET IT TOGETHER, an incredibly funny and intensely resonating play opens for the first time, at Los Angeles' historic Zephyr Theatre on Melrose Avenue, Friday, July 29, 2022. This relatable play chronicles a fleeting romantic connection which spans two nights in two years.

The play follows Mary, an aspiring poet, and Harold, a computer science professional, who find themselves in the spare bedroom of a Philadelphia house party. They haven't seen each other in years, but they know what they're heading towards. After a night of confession, teasing and tension, we see their story two years later and what that night has wrought: an unconsummated romance and an affection they apprehend but can't have. It's a story of growing into a tangled relationship and finding out what we take from relationships that we know aren't meant to last.

CAST

"Harold" Joseph Basquill

"Mary" Hadley Durkee

CREW

Writer & Director: Michael Quinn

Producer: Zoe Brown

Stage Manager: Ally Lardner

Production Designer: Olivia Meredith

Lighting Designer: Hayden Kirschbaum

Sound Designer: Bailee Herrera

Production Photos: Austin Martinez

Publicity: Sandra Kuker PR




Macgyver Contest
Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Downstage Announces 2022/2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere and More
  • Live Documentary Spotlights Temporary Foreign Worker Program
  • COME FROM AWAY in Concert Featuring Toronto Cast to be Presented as Part of COME HOME 2022
  • VIDEO: Sneak Peek at Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Theatre Calgary's RAGTIME