G'Day USA Has Announced 2020 Program

G'Day USA, the program that fosters deeper economic ties and promotes Australian ideas, talent and innovation in the United States, today released its 2020 program of events and announced the annual G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles and American Australian Association Arts Awards would be dedicated to supporting Australian bushfire relief efforts.

For sixteen years, the highly-anticipated G'Day USA Gala has honoured prominent Australians from film, television, music as well as sports, culture and business for their contributions to the US-Australia relationship. In response to the severe bushfires that have hurt communities and towns across Australia over recent months, this year's event will be re-cast to support bushfire relief efforts, express thanks for the generous support provided from across the United States to date, and raise awareness of how people can continue to assist Australia in the challenging period ahead.

The event will feature a stellar line up of performers and presenters including Australian global music phenomenon, 5 Seconds of Summer, ARIA award winning artists Delta Goodrem and Thelma Plum, American actor and singer John Travolta, Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and Australian actor and comedian Paul Hogan. Award-winning musician and actor Hugh Sheridan will host the dinner, with all funds raised directed to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund established by G'Day USA founding partner the American Australian Association.

To promote the importance of tourism spend in driving bushfire recovery, Tourism Australia will be holding a series of media and industry briefings starting in Los Angeles on 27 January with other US cities to follow. These events will support efforts of affected tourism businesses to return to operation as quickly as possible and remind the world that Australia is ready to welcome visitors now.

The American Australian Association (AAA) will host the AAA Arts Awards on 30 January with all proceeds going to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund. They will honor award-winning Australian author, Peter Carey AO with the AAA Excellence in the Arts Award; worldwide multi-platinum selling Australian singer Kylie Minogue AO OBE will receive the AAA Excellence in the Arts Award; and Australian actor Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, The Kissing Booth) will receive the AAA Rising Star Award.

Now entering its 17th year, the year-long G'Day USA 2020 program will continue to showcase the very best Australia has to offer the vast audiences across the United States. Events will span foreign policy, defence and security, space, trade, tourism and investment, creative industries and education.

G'Day USA 2020 will highlight the power of Australian ideas through events including the US-Australia Dialogue on Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Washington DC, and the second Space Industry XChange in Colorado which will bring together US and Australian collective expertise in the space sector at the world-renowned Space Symposium. G'Day USA Australia House @ SXSW will also return to the annual South by Southwest conference and festival in Austin, Texas, to showcase Australian creativity, music, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Further G'Day USA events scheduled for 2020 include the seventh annual US-Australia Dialogue on Defense Industries and the third US-Australia Roundtable on Defence Innovation in Washington DC. The second annual US-Australia CEO Policy Roundtable will also be hosted in Los Angeles along with the fourth annual Australian Film Showcase.

AUSTRALIAN BUSHFIRE RELIEF FUND BACKGROUND:

The American Australian Association has established the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund that will enable 100% of donations from the United States to be directed to the Australian Red Cross' bushfire relief and recovery fund. The Association is a section 501(c)(3) public charity, contributions to the Association's programs and contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. For more information or to donate visit: https://www.americanaustralian.org/australian-bushfire-relief-fund/

G'DAY USA BACKGROUND:

G'Day USA is Australia's premier public, economic and cultural diplomacy program in the United States. Produced by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australian Trade Commission, Tourism Australia, Qantas Airways and the American Australian Association, G'Day USA was first launched in 2004 and has since grown to become one of the largest public diplomacy programs run by any country in the United States. For further information about G'Day USA 2020 events, including location and ticketing details, plus a complete list of partners, sponsors and participants, visit www.gdayusa.org. Or find us on Facebook: @GDayUSA, Instagram: @GDayUSA or Twitter: @GDayUSAofficial





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You