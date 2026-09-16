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Full Cast Set For LITTLE WOMEN at Musical Theatre West

Jonathan von Mering, Katie Roche, Jordan Cruz and Haven Watts join the cast of Louisa May Alcott's musical adaptation.

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Full Cast Set For LITTLE WOMEN at Musical Theatre West

The MTW March family is officially complete! Musical Theatre West (MTW) has unveiled the full cast joining Jenna Lea Rosen as Jo March in Little Women, taking the stage November 6–22, 2026 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach. Bringing together returning MTW favorites and new faces, the company will bring Louisa May Alcott's beloved story of four sisters, family, ambition and finding one's place in the world to life as the final production of MTW's 2026 season.

“The magic of Little Women comes from the relationships between these characters. You have to believe they are a family, that they've grown up together, challenged one another and loved each other through every chapter,” said Paul Garman, Executive Dirqector and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “We've assembled a remarkable cast who bring so much heart, humor and personality to these beloved characters. There is incredible talent across this entire company, and I can't wait for audiences to see what they bring to the stage this November.”

Joining Rosen as March family matriarch Marmee will be played by Tami Tappan Damiano, returning to Musical Theatre West after starring as Dolly Levi in MTW's 2025 production of Hello, Dolly! A familiar face on the MTW stage, Damiano's previous credits with the company also include Spamalot, The Full Monty, Singin' in the Rain and 1776.

The March sisters are rounded out by Katie Roche as Meg, Jordan Cruz as Amy and Haven Watts as Beth. Cruz returns to MTW following Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, while Watts makes her MTW debut. A member of the Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, Watts has performed at the Hollywood Bowl and Segerstrom Concert Hall alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Pacific Symphony. Roche joins the production following seven years performing aboard Celebrity and Royal Caribbean cruise lines, with credits that include Frozen, Mean Girls, Sweeney Todd and, fittingly, Jo in a previous production of Little Women.

Also returning to Musical Theatre West is Jonathan Von Mering as Professor Bhaer, following his appearance as Captain von Trapp in MTW's The Sound of Music. Since then, von Mering has appeared in The Pitt, adding to screen credits including The Holdovers, For All Mankind, The Flight Attendant, Julia and FBI. He will also appear in the upcoming film Greyhound 2.

Rounding out the company is Ariel Neydavoud as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, Aaron Gibbs as John Brooke, Barbara Carlton Heart as Aunt March and Martin Kildare as Mr. Laurence.

Garman adds, “There's a reason people have loved Little Women for generations. We see ourselves in these characters: in their dreams, their relationships, their heartbreaks and their love for one another. That connection is what makes this story timeless, and we can't wait to share it with Long Beach audiences this November.”

Based on Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel, Little Women follows Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March as they grow up, discover their places in the world and pursue dreams uniquely their own. At the center of the story is Jo, an ambitious, imaginative and fiercely independent aspiring writer determined to forge a life on her own terms. Featuring a book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, the musical brings the beloved characters from page to stage through a story filled with humor, heartbreak, first loves and the enduring bonds of family.

Little Women takes the stage at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach from November 6–22, 2026, concluding Musical Theatre West's 2026 season. With a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission, Little Women is rated G.

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