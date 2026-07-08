JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at Musical Theatre West

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Musical Theatre West (MTW) will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running select dates July 10–26 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Starring Broadway performer and viral vocal sensation Brian Justin Crum in the title role, the production brings a fresh, contemporary energy to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's beloved musical while honoring the timeless story audiences have cherished for generations. Directed by Larry Raben, this reimagined production features subtle nods to today's biggest music icons, blending modern pop influences with the show's iconic score, colorful storytelling, and uplifting message.

"We're honoring the same creative spirit that inspired the original production while giving today's audiences something fresh and exciting to connect with," said director Larry Raben. "At its heart, it's still the timeless story of believing in your dreams."

Filled with unforgettable songs, colorful costumes, energetic choreography, and uplifting storytelling, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the inspiring journey of a young dreamer whose extraordinary gift leads him from betrayal and adversity to forgiveness, redemption, and ultimately, triumph. It's a timeless story of hope, resilience, and believing in your dreams that continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

Joining Crum is Daebreon Poiema as the Narrator, Kenneth Mosley as Pharaoh and Simeon, and Harrison White as Jacob and Potiphar, alongside a talented ensemble bringing Joseph's remarkable journey to life through unforgettable music, dynamic choreography, and vibrant theatrical storytelling.

Whether you're introducing a new generation to Joseph or revisiting a longtime favorite, Musical Theatre West's newest production offers a fun, family-friendly theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run July 10 - July 26 for select dates and times. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...