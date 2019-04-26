Fringe Vet Heather Dowling Returns with FERTILE

During the two-year run and tour of her debut solo show Unemployed. Finally., one of the stories audiences responded to most was when artist Heather Dowling shared her personal challenges with fertility. Driven by the heartfelt audience response, Dowling decided to share her story more completely and interviewed dozens of women (and men, too) to discover, uncover and encourage a conversation about procreation as an empowered choice.

The result is Fertile, a new solo show by Dowling making its world premiere at the Lounge Theater in June, as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In Fertile, we meet Jenny, a woman with a plan - a plan to get pregnant. Everyone keeps telling her that time is running out; she just turned 35, after all. So, when those urine tests keep coming back negative, Jenny decides to take action and fix the problem. That's when she runs into real problems...and real questions about fertility and motherhood. As Jenny faces the world of "mom options" - egg freezing, in-vitro, adoption, and more - the conversation about the expectation of procreation really begins. In a sea of outside opinions from her friends, her doctors, a beloved neighbor, and even God, Jenny must ultimately look within to discover what motherhood means to her, what it means to be fertile.

"One of the motivations for writing this show was the fact that no one was talking honestly about this issue," Dowling said. "Only when I would 'go first' and talk about the problems I ran into with my fertility would all of these private stories come out from the women in my life. There seems to be a whole world of shame and embarrassment wrapped up in the subject of procreation that leaves all of us left to face it alone...at least, we think we're alone. And that sucks! So, this will be a conversation that most people have never had a chance to explore or see told in a truly open way."

Dowling's last show, Unemployed. Finally., premiered at the 2015 Hollywood Fringe Festival with much acclaim - selling out 6 shows, winning an Encore Award and launching a tour that took her to New York City. For Fertile, she once again is putting her show in the capable hands of Fringe veteran, Jessica Lynn Johnson, who also developed and directed Dowling's first show.

In writing the piece, conducting interviews, examining her own personal story and rehearsals, Dowling discovered something about the topic that might surprise audiences.

"Who knew that fertility could be funny?" She said. "Well, I did. From my own experiences and so many great conversations with other ladies (and gentleman), I was able to find the laughter that made all the difference for me when things didn't go as planned in the family department. My hope is that my show will touch the hearts and tickle the funny bones of all those who endeavor to create family."





