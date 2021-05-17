Frederick R. Weisman Museum to Host Online Malibu Art Exhibition

The beauty of Malibu will be explored in On Location in Malibu 2021: Paintings by the California Art Club at Pepperdine University's Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art. The online exhibition will begin on Saturday, May 22, 2021, and will include a virtual tour and videotaped artists conversations. The online exhibition will conclude on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Details about all programs will be posted on the California Art Club website with a link available from the Weisman Museum of Art website.

In-person viewings will begin at a later-to-be-announced date. In-person attendees must abide by all museum COVID safety regulations.

This exhibition is the eighth in a triennial series that began in 1999. It consists of more than 80 paintings of Malibu created by artist-members of the California Art Club (CAC), the oldest continually operating artist association in the state. The current members include many of the best realist artists in the state. Members were invited to visit Malibu during this past year and create art specifically for this exhibition. Encouraged to use their creative imagination, some chose to paint overlooked places of exquisite beauty. Others looked at familiar landmarks such as Malibu Pier or Point Dume, but captured them in unique ways.

The Weisman Museum has had a long-standing interest in art that depicts Malibu. In 1998, the museum organized Historic Paintings of Malibu, which focused on early works produced from 1890 to 1940. It included a rare group of California Impressionist canvases from 1897 that were commissioned by Frederick Rindge to celebrate his recent purchase of the old Rancho Malibu. This exhibition was a great success and many in the community asked for a sequel. Because the historic paintings are rare, the museum turned to the CAC, which is dedicated to continuing the legacy of the original California Impressionist painters. The first exhibition with the CAC was held in 1999; the second in 2003. Since then it has become a triennial event, always attracting new artists and new visitors.

On Location in Malibu 2021 will be the first Malibu exhibition without Michael Zakian, the long-time Weisman Museum director who passed away on January 14, 2020. As a tribute to Zakian and his leadership in presenting this series during the last two decades, the Museum and the CAC asked his widow, Lia Skidmore, to collaborate with the joint organizational jury in selecting the 80 works to be featured in the exhibition from nearly 200 submissions.

A good number of the On Location paintings were created in "plein-air." This French term, meaning "open air," refers to landscape paintings executed outdoors. By working on location and directly in front of the subject, artists can respond to nuances of light and atmosphere that have to be seen in person. These paintings display a depth of perception and a poetry of subjective interpretation that give them their deep appeal. Although the technique of plein-air painting is over 100 years old, this art reveals that the style is flexible and resilient. Each artist has his or her own stylistic approach, creating works that are stunning reminders of the rare beauty of Malibu.

Art in the exhibition is available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the California Art Club and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

Please visit the museum website to stay up-to-date regarding in-person exhibition viewing dates.