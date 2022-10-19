Frankie Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Emma Hunton & More to Star in MAMA G'S HORROR CAMP MUSICAL MASSACRE

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre is back for its second year at the historic Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, CA with four-nights of events on October 28-31, 2021. Tickets, which start at $35 are now available for purchase online at smarturl.it/HorrorCamp22.

"I was goth before goth was goth, and Halloween has always been my favorite holiday," said "Mama G" Joan Grande, founder of Diamond Dog Entertainment. "Prior to moving out west, I was known on the East Coast for my epic Halloween parties and wanted to bring that same Halloween spirit and enthusiasm to the West Coast. We at Diamond Dog Entertainment promise to provide you with the best Halloween experience of your life and look forward to a great time in the Bourbon Room."

Frankie Grande will be back on the West Coast for the duration of Horror Camp taking a two-week hiatus from the hit off-Broadway show, Titanique,to reprise his role as the Nerd. "I am so excited to be returning to The Bourbon Room," says Frankie, "It's an incredible show mixing the best of camp, comedy, horror, and song with all the juke-box musical hits from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. The laughs keep coming and you'll be sure to jump out of your seat!"

For more information, please visit diamonddog.com and follow @DiamondDog on Twitter and Instagram.

Schedule of Events

HORROR CAMP, A MUSICAL MASSACRE

Friday, October 28 at 8:00pm (doors at 6:00pm)

Saturday, October 29 at 8:00pm (doors at 6:00pm)

Sunday, October 30 at 7:00pm (doors at 5:00pm)

Monday, October 31 at 7:00pm (doors at 5:00pm)

HORROR CAMP is returning to the Bourbon Room for four nights with an all-star cast bringing you to die for laughs, plus Halloween drink and food specials.

A musical murderous comedic romp celebrating your favorite film horror characters fully equipped with chainsaws, machetes and of course, masks, as they come to life in the most frightening setting of all time...a summer camp!! This all-ages spectacular featuring an all-star cast will immerse you in a world where you'll find your favorite victims slaughtered in this joyful celebratory spoof of horror greats.

Performance Details:

Written by Nathan Moore (He/Him) and Chadd McMillan (He/Him)

Directors: Chadd McMillan (He/Him) and Nathan Moore (He/Him)

Choreographer: Emily Jo Jordan (She/ Her)

Musical Director: Jonathan Quesenberry

Cast includes:

Frankie Grande (He/Him) - Danger Force, Titanique

Marissa Jaret Winokur (She/Her) - Hairspray Tony Award Winner, What we do in the Shadows

Emma Hunton (She/Her) - Good Trouble, Wicked

Michael Thomas Grant (He/Him)- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Desi Dennis Dylan (She/Her) - NCIS, Perfect Harmony

Lana McKissack (She/Her) - Countdown, A Christmas Movie Christmas

Amanda Kruger (They/Them) - A Little Night Music, A League of Their Own

Emily Jo Jordan (She/ Her) - He's All That, SHIEN "Rock the Runway"

Tiffany Mallari (She/Her)- Wicked

*Parental guidance is suggested for language, sexual content and graphic violence.

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90028

$35.00 - $75.00

All Ages

About Diamond Dog Entertainment:

Diamond Dog Entertainment is a visionary production company specializing in the development of art from emerging artists founded by Joan Grande and a team of partners Frankie Grande, Chadd McMillan, Doug Middlebrook, who have spent their careers in the industry. DDE is focused on fostering talent in a collaborative environment and investing in diverse projects that seek to change the landscape of the entertainment world. For more information, please visit https://diamonddog.com/

About The Bourbon Room Hollywood:

Located in the Hollywood Vinyl District, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, theater, and dining to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. If Joe's Pub and The Troubadour had a baby, it would be The Bourbon Room. The menu is curated by Chef Frankie Guerrero and features upscale American comfort and bar food, craft cocktails, and fine wine. The Bourbon Room is also the gateway to a 200-seat custom-built theater, featuring cutting-edge production capabilities and a full-service bar, perfect for any event. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room hosts live performances of all genres in the main theater and offers an intimate, speakeasy cocktail lounge and restaurant for cocktails or a bite before or after a show. The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. Hours of operation are 5:00 PM until 12:00 AM Sun-Wed and 5:00 PM-2:00 AM Thur-Sat. Plan your visit at www.bourbonroomhollywood.com.