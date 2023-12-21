Frank Ferrante to Star in AN EVENING WITH GROUCHO at Laguna Playhouse

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, anecdotes and songs including “Hooray for Captain Spalding,” and “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.”

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present Frank Ferrante starring in his critically acclaimed one-man show, AN EVENING WITH GROUCHO. AN EVENING WITH GROUCHO will perform on Thursday, January 4 & Friday January 5, 2024 at 7:30pm; Saturday, January 6 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, January 7 at 1:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Award-winning actor Frank Ferrante recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed stage portrayal of the legendary comedian in this fast-paced 90 minutes of hilarity which he has performed over 3000 times!

The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, anecdotes and songs including “Hooray for Captain Spalding,” and “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” The audience literally becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in grand Groucho style. Accompanied by his onstage pianist, Ferrante portrays the young Groucho of stage and film and reacquaints us with the likes of brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo, Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields and Marx foil Margaret Dumont. A show perfect for all ages!

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

AN EVENING WITH GROUCHO will perform on Thursday, January 4 & Friday January 5, 2024 at 7:30pm; Saturday, January 6 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, January 7 at 1:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $41 - $51 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.  Prices subject to change.                                                                                                                                                         

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain.  Open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit Click Here.  LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.   

      

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse Playhouse (David Ellenstein, Artistic Director/Bill Kerlin, Managing Director) is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.     

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in for the past five years as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Peter Strauss, Jobeth Williams, Joely Fisher, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at Click Here.

