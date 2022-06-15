Fox Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Broadway Series

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 2022-2023 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES. The series will include the following touring productions: INLAND PACIFIC BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, ANASTASIA, and ON YOUR FEET! THE MUSICAL-The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.

"We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences," says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "It's important that we further our mission in the Riverside community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative."

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available now at BroadwayAtTheFox.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

INLAND PACIFIC BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER

December 17-18, 2022

Fox Performing Arts Center

Enjoy a treasured holiday tradition with family and friends at southern California's most spectacular production of THE NUTCRACKER from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet. THE NUTCRACKER comes to life in this magnificent ballet with beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, and more than 80 dancers on stage. This annual holiday production tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, and a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy stir the imagination.

Inland Pacific Ballet, is a professional ballet company based in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The Company is committed to producing exquisitely staged productions of full-length classic story ballets as well as presenting the best in contemporary choreography.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (SEASON ADD-ON)

January 11, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

"Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" - all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

ON YOUR FEET! THE MUSICAL-The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

February 21-22, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

March 29-30, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

TonyÂ®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

ANASTASIA

May 2-3, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Riverside at last!

From the Tony AwardÂ®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, lost ticket insurance and the opportunity to add the Platinum Club. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayAtTheFox.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Fox Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2022-2023 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.