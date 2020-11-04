Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fortune Feimster & Lisa Kudrow Join Upcoming Groundlings Shows

Article Pixel

The comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your virtual seat.

Nov. 4, 2020  

Fortune Feimster & Lisa Kudrow Join Upcoming Groundlings Shows

Fortune Feimster (Bless the Harts) and Groundlings alum Lisa Kudrow (Space Force) will join The Groundlings Theatre's upcoming Online Edition of the Cookin' With GAS Show - the critically acclaimed short-form improv show.

Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your virtual seat.

The shows will be directed by Groundlings Main Company Member Lisa Schurga (Dead To Me).

Thursday, November 12 with special guest Fortune Feimster - 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST

Thursday, November 19 with special guest Lisa Kudrow - 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST

The show will take place via Zoom. Tickets ($12.00) can be purchased at: https://www.groundlings.com/shows/cookin-with-gas-online.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christopher Sieber's Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • The Crossing Releases THE CROSSING VOTES: 2020
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!