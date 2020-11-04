Fortune Feimster & Lisa Kudrow Join Upcoming Groundlings Shows

The comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your virtual seat.

Fortune Feimster (Bless the Harts) and Groundlings alum Lisa Kudrow (Space Force) will join The Groundlings Theatre's upcoming Online Edition of the Cookin' With GAS Show - the critically acclaimed short-form improv show.

Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your virtual seat.

The shows will be directed by Groundlings Main Company Member Lisa Schurga (Dead To Me).

Thursday, November 12 with special guest Fortune Feimster - 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST

Thursday, November 19 with special guest Lisa Kudrow - 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST

The show will take place via Zoom. Tickets ($12.00) can be purchased at: https://www.groundlings.com/shows/cookin-with-gas-online.

