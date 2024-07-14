Foolish Production Co to Present Radically Contemporary YERMA in Spanish

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Driven by her desperation to have a child, a young woman finds herself on the brink of the unthinkable.

YERMA. ADJECTIVE: UNCULTIVATED, UNSOWN, UNTILLED, BARREN, WASTE

Desperate to begin a family in a land where a barren woman is a wasted woman, Yerma undertakes a journey of discovery only to find that she's been rendered childless by a secret held deep within her husband's heart - a secret that will condemn her to a life alone. Haunted by children and controlled by her husband, Yerma's awakening ends in an unspeakable crime of passion and revenge. Set in contemporary society and told through the lens of an all female cast in its original language- Spanish, Caldera's radical interpretation of Lorca's classic will take audiences to the brink.

Yerma will feature Cristina Glezoro (Yerma), Genesis De Castro (Juan and Others), Sofia Martinez (Victor and Others), Miranda Lafarga (Maria and Others), Natalie Friedman (Dolores and Others), and Rose Galvis (Vieja Pagana and Others). The Production team includes Celina Lee Surniak (Intimacy Director/Sound Designer), Katherine Landreth (Costume Designer), Libby Wahlmeier (Mask Designer), Mikey Mulhearn (Lighting/Scenic Designer), and Jahel Corban Caldera (Director/Fight Director/Rescriptor).

Yerma will be presented Saturdays in September beginning September 7th, 2024 through September 28th, 2024 at The East Side Cafe Community Center in East Hollywood. A full schedule and tickets are available online by visiting foolishproductionco.org/yerma. Tickets range from $5-$20.

*Please note this production will be entirely in Spanish with English subtitles projected

*Yerma is produced in association with the Q Youth Foundation

*Graphic designed by Kyle T Hester

