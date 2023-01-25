Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Foolish Production Co To Present TWELFTH NIGHT and MEASURE FOR MEASURE In Rep

Both productions will employ the modernization of 16th century practices (such as unit sets and communal lighting) with a refocus on the language and shared experience.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Foolish Production Co To Present TWELFTH NIGHT and MEASURE FOR MEASURE In Rep

Foolish Production Co will return to their artistic roots with Measure For Measure and Twelfth Night performed in repertory at the Broadwater Studio in Hollywood.

With his city beset with brothels and loose morality, the Duke of Vienna must seek some divine intervention. In doing so, he hands over power to Lord Angelo, who enforces long-dormant codes of chastity with a zealous fervor. When a pious young nun pleads for the life of her condemned brother, Angelo's response is surprisingly sensual, even to him- revealing a web of desire, deception, and hypocrisy that infects every corner of society. Accompanied by live vinyl, Foolish is excited to bring you an in person remount of their 2020 virtual production.

When a shipwreck tears a family apart, twins Sebastian and Viola are tossed ashore a new land held captive by loss. A comedy of mistaken identity, music, pool inflatables, and unrequited longing- two strangers unleash on Illyria the chaotic and transformative power of Love. This chaotically colorful production is sure to leave the Studio bursting at the seams.

Both productions will employ the modernization of 16th century practices (such as unit sets and communal lighting) with a refocus on the lush language and shared experience between actor and audience. The production team includes Jesse Fiene (Stage Manager), Kodi Jackman (Movement Director), Kat Landreth (Costume Design), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director). The ensemble features Kodi Jackman, Libby Wahlmeier, Nick Molari, Sarah Hinchcliff, Mikey Mulhearn, Kat Landreth, Lindsay Mayberry, Brandon Doyle, Hector Zapata, and Zoo Holmström.

Measure For Measure and Twelfth Night will be presented in repertory on Sundays and Mondays beginning March 19th, 2023 at the Broadwater Studio Theatre. Each individual production runs an hour and can be experienced individually or over the course of one evening. Tickets range from pay what you can to $30. For a full schedule and ticketing information please visit foolishproductionco.com/whats-on. #LetsGetFoolish

Poster Designed by Adrian van der Valk.




World Premiere of SCINTILLA to Open at The Road Theatre Company This Spring Photo
World Premiere of SCINTILLA to Open at The Road Theatre Company This Spring
THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY has announced the second show of its 2022-2023 Season, the world premiere of SCINTILLA, written by Alessandro Camon and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky.
MEHTA CONDUCTS MAHLER 3 & More Lead Los Angeles February Theater Top Picks Photo
MEHTA CONDUCTS MAHLER 3 & More Lead Los Angeles' February Theater Top Picks
Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out this month's offerings, sponsored by the Los Angeles Philharmonic!
Creatives Share Talent, New Work & Network at Placer Reps First 2023 Collaboration LAB Photo
Creatives Share Talent, New Work & Network at Placer Rep's First 2023 Collaboration LAB
The Divine Spark is the theme explored at Placer Repertory Theater’s first Collaboration LAB of 2023 on January 29 in the Tamraloo Studio E black box in Lincoln, CA.
HAROLD AND MAUDE Comes to the Lonny Chapman Theatre in February Photo
HAROLD AND MAUDE Comes to the Lonny Chapman Theatre in February
The Group Rep will present the stage adaptation of Colin Higgins’ cult-classic film HAROLD AND MAUDE, directed by Larry Eisenberg, produced by Lloyd Pedersen for the Group Rep.  The play runs February 10 through March 19 on the Main Stage of the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA.

More Hot Stories For You


Creatives Share Talent, New Work & Network at Placer Rep's First 2023 Collaboration LABCreatives Share Talent, New Work & Network at Placer Rep's First 2023 Collaboration LAB
January 25, 2023

The Divine Spark is the theme explored at Placer Repertory Theater’s first Collaboration LAB of 2023 on January 29 in the Tamraloo Studio E black box in Lincoln, CA.
HAROLD AND MAUDE Comes to the Lonny Chapman Theatre in FebruaryHAROLD AND MAUDE Comes to the Lonny Chapman Theatre in February
January 25, 2023

The Group Rep will present the stage adaptation of Colin Higgins’ cult-classic film HAROLD AND MAUDE, directed by Larry Eisenberg, produced by Lloyd Pedersen for the Group Rep.  The play runs February 10 through March 19 on the Main Stage of the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA.
Broadway's 1776 Comes To Center Theatre Group This AprilBroadway's 1776 Comes To Center Theatre Group This April
January 24, 2023

Center Theatre Group will present the Broadway revival of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1776, running April 11- May 7, 2023.
Los Angeles New Play Project Celebrates 2nd Annual Award RecipientsLos Angeles New Play Project Celebrates 2nd Annual Award Recipients
January 24, 2023

Winning playwrights and producers of the LANPP 2022 grants came together to celebrate the four new plays to be produced in the coming year. Two of the four plays selected are authored by a single playwright, David Johann Kim. Kim's Pang Spa, in a site-specific production staged in Koreatown, will be premiered by Chalk repertory Theatre, a company with a long history of site-specific work.
HANSEL AND GRETEL Opens February 18 At Theatre WestHANSEL AND GRETEL Opens February 18 At Theatre West
January 24, 2023

Hansel and Gretel is Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical retelling of the famous fairy tale. The popular musical about the brother and sister who leave home and follow bread crumbs through the theatre, meet a funny witch, a wacky bird, have all kinds of adventures and along the way learn that no matter what trouble you are in, it's never a good idea to run away. It's a happy, fun show, inspired by the beloved story from the Brothers Grimm.
share