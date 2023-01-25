Foolish Production Co To Present TWELFTH NIGHT and MEASURE FOR MEASURE In Rep

Foolish Production Co will return to their artistic roots with Measure For Measure and Twelfth Night performed in repertory at the Broadwater Studio in Hollywood.

With his city beset with brothels and loose morality, the Duke of Vienna must seek some divine intervention. In doing so, he hands over power to Lord Angelo, who enforces long-dormant codes of chastity with a zealous fervor. When a pious young nun pleads for the life of her condemned brother, Angelo's response is surprisingly sensual, even to him- revealing a web of desire, deception, and hypocrisy that infects every corner of society. Accompanied by live vinyl, Foolish is excited to bring you an in person remount of their 2020 virtual production.

When a shipwreck tears a family apart, twins Sebastian and Viola are tossed ashore a new land held captive by loss. A comedy of mistaken identity, music, pool inflatables, and unrequited longing- two strangers unleash on Illyria the chaotic and transformative power of Love. This chaotically colorful production is sure to leave the Studio bursting at the seams.

Both productions will employ the modernization of 16th century practices (such as unit sets and communal lighting) with a refocus on the lush language and shared experience between actor and audience. The production team includes Jesse Fiene (Stage Manager), Kodi Jackman (Movement Director), Kat Landreth (Costume Design), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director). The ensemble features Kodi Jackman, Libby Wahlmeier, Nick Molari, Sarah Hinchcliff, Mikey Mulhearn, Kat Landreth, Lindsay Mayberry, Brandon Doyle, Hector Zapata, and Zoo Holmström.

Measure For Measure and Twelfth Night will be presented in repertory on Sundays and Mondays beginning March 19th, 2023 at the Broadwater Studio Theatre. Each individual production runs an hour and can be experienced individually or over the course of one evening. Tickets range from pay what you can to $30. For a full schedule and ticketing information please visit foolishproductionco.com/whats-on. #LetsGetFoolish

Poster Designed by Adrian van der Valk.