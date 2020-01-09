First Look: CRE Outreach presents World Premiere of BLIND TALENT featuring vision-impaired actors

CRE Outreach presents Theatre by the Blind's first show of the season and world premiere production of BLIND TALENT written by Zeyne Guzelderli and directed by Regina Saldivar and Cat Baron, featuring vision-impaired actors. Performance take place from January 24 through February 9, 2020 at The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. Featured in the cast are Theatre by the Blind members (in alphabetical order) Stacey Callier, Ronnie Chism, Tatiana Corri, Artemus Octavious Gayle, Natalie Gross, Shalena Jones, Kenny Lee, Malaika Mitchell, Rosa Negrete, Cicely Morales, and Sheila Walker.

BLIND TALENT is a heartfelt dramedy about coming to grips with challenging conformity and social hierarchy to find the beauty in the struggle to achieve your dreams. The story centers on Adrian (Kenny Lee, pictured), an actor on the cusp of stardom who has been an employee for the least-reputable studio in Hollywood. Now at the end of a five-year player contract, his recent diagnosis of macular degeneration threatens to abruptly end his budding career.

In an attempt to keep his job, Adrian turns to his Aunt Kay (Sheila Walker, pictured), a former manager in her own right, and the two work out a day-to-day routine and system to maintain normal appearances. At first it works like a charm, but as Adrian begins to lose more and more of his sight, he must be honest with those around him, and ultimately, himself, proving there is no blind luck... only blind talent.

BLIND TALENT performances take place from January 24 through February 9. 2020 on Friday and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 3pm (excluding February 2 and 7), at The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. Single tickets are priced at $20. Tickets and information available at https://www.bluedoorculver.com/blind-talent or via phone at (310) 425-8215. Any available tickets will be sold at the box office starting a half hour prior to show time.

About CRE Outreach

CRE Outreach is a non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth, people with disabilities, and military veterans in greater Los Angeles. CRE stands for Create, Reflect, Empower - words that encompass the process, focus, and targeted outcomes of our programs. Since 2007, CRE Outreach has utilized theatre, the performing arts, and educational programs as a means to enhance self-esteem, encourage self-expression, and empower individuals to overcome the challenges in their lives. Read more about CRE Outreach online: https://creoutreach.org.

About Theatre by the Blind

Theatre by the Blind, the country's only theatre troupe composed entirely of blind actors, helps blind and visually impaired individuals become self-sufficient using theatre-based programs and original performances to help them to successfully navigate through today's society. Theatre by the Blind provides participants with a constructive and creative forum to confront their challenges while informing the public, raising awareness, and changing perceptions about the capabilities of the blind. These remarkable individuals create and perform original theatrical works that empower and inspire program participants and audiences alike. Read more about Theatre by the Blind online: https://creoutreach.org/our-programs/theater-by-the-blind/

About The Blue Door

One of the foremost goals of CRE Outreach has been the creation of their own studio and performance space. Thanks to many generous private donors and a highly successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017, that goal has been achieved with the complete renovation of a two-story building in Culver City, now known as THE BLUE DOOR. With workshop, rehearsal, and 50-seat performance space, the updated facility at 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 welcomes all to experience how the performing arts can enhance self-esteem, encourage self-expression, and empower individuals to overcome the challenges in their lives. More information at https://www.bluedoorculver.com





