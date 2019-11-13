Finalists Announced For Dorothy And Richard E. Sherwood Award

Three finalists have been selected for Center Theatre Group's 2020 Dorothy and Richard E. Sherwood Award: Sigrid Gilmer, Alexandra Meda and Mat Diafos Sweeney. Center Theatre Group recognizes and celebrates this year's finalists for their exceptional contributions to the Los Angeles theatre landscape and their work as innovative and adventurous artists.

Created in memory of Dorothy and Richard E. Sherwood, the $10,000 award aims to cultivate innovative theatre artists working in Los Angeles who push formal and aesthetic boundaries and demonstrate dedication to improving their respective artistic fields. The winner of the $10,000 award will be announced at the 2020 Ovation Awards. The two additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You