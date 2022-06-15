Festival Of Arts Presents Historical Off-Site Exhibit in Celebration of 90th Anniversary

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is thrilled to announce its latest off-site exhibit, Then & Now, is now open for guests to enjoy through September 9, 2022. Located within The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Then & Now is part of the commemorative festivities in celebration of the Festival's 90th anniversary, and offers a glimpse of how the Festival organization has evolved and thrived over the last nine decades. The exhibit is free to the public and is open daily.

"As a long-standing partner of the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, our Ladies and Gentlemen are thrilled to welcome this interactive exhibit to our art hallway," says Karen Chastain, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. "It is an honor to bring historical and present-day art pieces highlighting the Pageant and Festival to our guests and local community."

Then & Now spans the decades, featuring items from the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters' historical archives and artwork from the Festival's Permanent Art Collection. Guests will have the unique opportunity to see historical work such as the first Festival of Arts program from 1932, photos of Festival of Arts Founder John Hinchman, vintage images of early activities surrounding the development of the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters in the 1920's and 1930's, and even a variety of vintage newspaper articles from 1932 featuring the overwhelming success of the Festival of Arts. "Flower Stalls" by painter Virginia Woolley is recognized as the very first artwork sold at the inaugural Fine Art Show in 1932. It is now part of the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection and may be seen at The Ritz-Carlton exhibit along with a painting by Joane Cromwell of the Festival of Arts in 1935. Then & Now also includes the Irvine Bowl Dedication from 1941, hand-painted Pageant costumes, and an assemblage of vintage scripts and handwritten notes from the 1930's and 1940's.

Also showcased is art created by many current long-time exhibiting Festival artists including: Jacobus Baas, Paul Bond, Bruce Burr, Eric Gerdau, Murray Kruger, Carolyn Machado, Mia Moore, and Mitch Ridder. More artwork from these artists and others may be seen at the 2022 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach from July 5 - September 2. Visitors are also invited to enjoy this summer's Pageant of the Masters, "Wonderful World," which runs from July 7 - September 2.

"Because of our partnership with The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel we are able to show observers a small glimpse into the history of the Festival of Arts with work from the 1930's to current times," shared artist and exhibit curator Paul Bond. "We hope those who visit the offsite exhibit are enticed to not only acquire artwork but are also inspired to visit the Festival of Arts this summer to see work from all of the exhibiting artists and celebrate the Festival's 90th anniversary."

The Then & Now exhibit is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel at One Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629. The exhibit is free to the public and is open daily through September 9, 2022.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.