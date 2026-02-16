Festival Ballet Theatre to Stage DON QUIXOTE at Irvine Barclay Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Festival Ballet Theatre will return to the Irvine Barclay Theatre this spring with its vibrant production of Don Quixote. The ballet features acclaimed guest artists Jeraldine Mendoza and Dylan Gutierrez of Chicago's Joffrey Ballet in the lead roles of Kitri and Basilio.

FBT will present two performances: Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m.

Based on Miguel de Cervantes' beloved novel, Don Quixote follows the gallant knight-errant on his quests across old-world Spain, brought to life through colorful characters, lively ensemble scenes and a high-spirited atmosphere. A celebration of adventure, the ballet captures the flavors and rhythms of 17th-century Spain, set to Ludwig Minkus' memorable score. Audiences will experience the fiery gypsy flair and passion of FBT's full-length, traditional production.

Mendoza and Gutierrez portray the passionate young lovers at the center of this spirited classic, celebrated for its bravura dancing and vibrant theatricality. This marks their second time performing these roles together for local audiences. FBT's professional and student company dancers round out the production with high-energy ensemble work and vivid character roles that drive the ballet's storytelling.

“Don Quixote is one of the most exciting classics in the repertoire, a true celebration of music, movement and theatre,” said Salwa Rizkalla, founder and artistic director of FBT. “With Minkus' infectious score, lively ensemble scenes and Kitri and Basilio's iconic Grand Pas de Deux, it offers the kind of virtuosity and joy that only live ballet can deliver.”