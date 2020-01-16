'Feel The Earth Move' !!! The McCallum Brings To The Stage The Tony And Grammy Winning BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter, will make its Coachella Valley premiere at the McCallum Theatre for five shows on Friday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb. 9.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend" and the title song.

"Carole King might be a native New Yorker, but her story of struggle and triumph is as universal as they come-and her music is loved the world over," producer Paul Blake said. "I am thrilled that Beautiful continues to delight and entertain audiences around the globe, in England, Japan and Australia, and that we are in our fifth amazing year of touring the U.S. We are so grateful that over 5 million audience members have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music."

Beautiful features a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. On Oct. 27, 2019, the Broadway production ofBeautiful-The Carole King Musical ended its nearly six-year run with 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second-longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history.

Sony Pictures has announced that the film adaptation of Beautiful will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake.

www.beautifulonbroadway.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $135, $95 and $65. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





