Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs
Barry Manilow and cast attended the pre-show party.
There are parties and there are parties. When the party is celebrating a stellar cast of performers for a great cause and they are put together with the Board Members and supporters of The BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN'S CENTER, you have a special formula of merriment.
See photos below!
For 17 years, Michael Childers has devoted himself to this annual affair which is considered the official launch of the season. As is always the case, this sellout affair boasts a glamorous cast, an orchestra and plenty of showbiz to spare. And it benefits the 36th Anniversary of the Barbra Sinatra Children's Center.
At a very special party at Bighorn, last night, Hal & Diane Dershowitz hosted the cast and supporters of this annual event, with John E. Thoresen delivering the celebratory news that this year more money was raised than ever before.
Tonight the show directed by Scott Coulter, with Musical Direction by Todd Schroeder, will be the place to be.
In the meantime here are some of my photos from the fantastic gathering, last night, where Billy Stritch held court at the piano and plenty of great (pre-show) singing took place.
Michael Childers & Sandie Newton
Michael Childers & Amanda McBroom
Amanda McBroom & Billy Stritch
Diane Gershowitz & Richard Jay-Alexander
Scott Coulter, Barbara Fromm, Bernie Fromm
Lee Roy Reams, Richard Jay-Alexander, Catherine Adler
Jamie deRoy, Lee Roy Reams, David Zippel, Karen Ziemba
David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Amanda, McBroom, Billy Stritch
Richard Jay-Alexander, Chriss Mann, Laura Perloe Mann
James Gavin, Christine Andreas, Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler
Amanda McBroom, Scott Coulter, Karen Ziemba
Richard Jay-Alexander & Clint Holmes
Carole J. Bufford & Scott Coulter
Amanda McBroom & Diane Gershowitz
Barry Manilow & Richard Jay-Alexander
Barry Manilow, Stephen Sorokoff, Garry Kief
Mark Sendroff & Garry Kief
Lee Roy Reams, Mark Sendroff, Billy Stritch
Amanda McBroom, Teri Ralston, Lee Roy Reams
Eda Sorokoff & Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow & Catherine Adler
David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Barry Manilow, Catherine Adler
Billy Stritch & Klea Blackhurst
Barbara Fromm, Catherine Adler, Eda Sorokoff
Seth Sikes, Nicolas King Sean McDermott, Edmund Bagnell
Cast Party One Night Only
Diane Gershowitz
Hal Dershowitz, Barbara Fromm
Hal Gershowitz
John E. Thoresen
Diane Gershowitz
Carole J. Bufford ,Alex Getlin, Anthony Murphy
Julie Garnye', Barbara Fromm, Billy Stritch
Carrie Stainsby, Todd Schroeder, Scott Coulter, Richard Jay-Alexander, Ken Katz, Dave Gaebler
Eda Sorokoff & Richard Jay-Alexander