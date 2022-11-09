Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs

Barry Manilow and cast attended the pre-show party.

Nov. 09, 2022  

There are parties and there are parties. When the party is celebrating a stellar cast of performers for a great cause and they are put together with the Board Members and supporters of The BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN'S CENTER, you have a special formula of merriment.

See photos below!

For 17 years, Michael Childers has devoted himself to this annual affair which is considered the official launch of the season. As is always the case, this sellout affair boasts a glamorous cast, an orchestra and plenty of showbiz to spare. And it benefits the 36th Anniversary of the Barbra Sinatra Children's Center.

At a very special party at Bighorn, last night, Hal & Diane Dershowitz hosted the cast and supporters of this annual event, with John E. Thoresen delivering the celebratory news that this year more money was raised than ever before.

Tonight the show directed by Scott Coulter, with Musical Direction by Todd Schroeder, will be the place to be.

In the meantime here are some of my photos from the fantastic gathering, last night, where Billy Stritch held court at the piano and plenty of great (pre-show) singing took place.

Billy Stritch & Barry Manilow
Billy Stritch & Barry Manilow

Michael Childers & Sandie Newton
Michael Childers & Sandie Newton

Michael Childers & Amanda McBroom
Michael Childers & Amanda McBroom

Amanda McBroom & Billy Stritch
Amanda McBroom & Billy Stritch

Diane Gershowitz & Richard Jay-Alexander
Diane Gershowitz & Richard Jay-Alexander

Scott Coulter, Barbara Fromm, Bernie Fromm
Scott Coulter, Barbara Fromm, Bernie Fromm

Lee Roy Reams, Richard Jay-Alexander, Catherine Adler
Lee Roy Reams, Richard Jay-Alexander, Catherine Adler

Jamie deRoy, Lee Roy Reams, David Zippel, Karen Ziemba
Jamie deRoy, Lee Roy Reams, David Zippel, Karen Ziemba

David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Amanda, McBroom, Billy Stritch
David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Amanda, McBroom, Billy Stritch

Richard Jay-Alexander, Chriss Mann, Laura Perloe Mann
Richard Jay-Alexander, Chriss Mann, Laura Perloe Mann

Clint Holmes & Nicolas King
Clint Holmes & Nicolas King

James Gavin, Christine Andreas, Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler
James Gavin, Christine Andreas, Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler

Amanda McBroom, Scott Coulter, Karen Ziemba
Amanda McBroom, Scott Coulter, Karen Ziemba

Richard Jay-Alexander & Clint Holmes
Richard Jay-Alexander & Clint Holmes

Carole J. Bufford & Scott Coulter
Carole J. Bufford & Scott Coulter

Barry Manilow & Scott Coulter
Barry Manilow & Scott Coulter

Amanda McBroom & Diane Gershowitz
Amanda McBroom & Diane Gershowitz

Barry Manilow & Richard Jay-Alexander
Barry Manilow & Richard Jay-Alexander

Barry Manilow, Stephen Sorokoff, Garry Kief
Barry Manilow, Stephen Sorokoff, Garry Kief

Mark Sendroff & Garry Kief
Mark Sendroff & Garry Kief

Lee Roy Reams, Mark Sendroff, Billy Stritch
Lee Roy Reams, Mark Sendroff, Billy Stritch

Amanda McBroom, Teri Ralston, Lee Roy Reams
Amanda McBroom, Teri Ralston, Lee Roy Reams

Eda Sorokoff & Barry Manilow
Eda Sorokoff & Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow & Catherine Adler
Barry Manilow & Catherine Adler

David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Barry Manilow, Catherine Adler
David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Barry Manilow, Catherine Adler

Carole J. Bufford
Carole J. Bufford

Billy Stritch & Klea Blackhurst
Billy Stritch & Klea Blackhurst

Barbara Fromm, Catherine Adler, Eda Sorokoff
Barbara Fromm, Catherine Adler, Eda Sorokoff

Seth Sikes, Nicolas King Sean McDermott, Edmund Bagnell
Seth Sikes, Nicolas King Sean McDermott, Edmund Bagnell

Anthony Murphy
Anthony Murphy

Billy Stritch & Nicolas King
Billy Stritch & Nicolas King

Cast Party One Night Only
Cast Party One Night Only

Diane Gershowitz
Diane Gershowitz

Nicolas King & Seth Sikes
Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

Nicolas King & Seth Sikes
Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

Hal Dershowitz, Barbara Fromm
Hal Dershowitz, Barbara Fromm

Hal Gershowitz
Hal Gershowitz

John E. Thoresen
John E. Thoresen

Barbara Fromm & Bernie Fromm
Barbara Fromm & Bernie Fromm

Diane Gershowitz
Diane Gershowitz

Carole J. Bufford ,Alex Getlin, Anthony Murphy
Carole J. Bufford ,Alex Getlin, Anthony Murphy

Billy Stritch & Clint Holmes
Billy Stritch & Clint Holmes

Billy Stritch & Clint Holmes
Billy Stritch & Clint Holmes

Billy Stritch & Clint Holmes
Billy Stritch & Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes
Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch
Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch

Julie Garnye & Billy Stritch
Julie Garnye & Billy Stritch

Julie Garnye', Barbara Fromm, Billy Stritch
Julie Garnye', Barbara Fromm, Billy Stritch

Carrie Stainsby, Todd Schroeder, Scott Coulter, Richard Jay-Alexander, Ken Katz, Dave Gaebler
Carrie Stainsby, Todd Schroeder, Scott Coulter, Richard Jay-Alexander, Ken Katz, Dave Gaebler

Eda Sorokoff & Richard Jay-Alexander
Eda Sorokoff & Richard Jay-Alexander



From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


