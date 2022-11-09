Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs

There are parties and there are parties. When the party is celebrating a stellar cast of performers for a great cause and they are put together with the Board Members and supporters of The BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN'S CENTER, you have a special formula of merriment.

See photos below!

For 17 years, Michael Childers has devoted himself to this annual affair which is considered the official launch of the season. As is always the case, this sellout affair boasts a glamorous cast, an orchestra and plenty of showbiz to spare. And it benefits the 36th Anniversary of the Barbra Sinatra Children's Center.

At a very special party at Bighorn, last night, Hal & Diane Dershowitz hosted the cast and supporters of this annual event, with John E. Thoresen delivering the celebratory news that this year more money was raised than ever before.

Tonight the show directed by Scott Coulter, with Musical Direction by Todd Schroeder, will be the place to be.

In the meantime here are some of my photos from the fantastic gathering, last night, where Billy Stritch held court at the piano and plenty of great (pre-show) singing took place.