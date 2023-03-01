Famed Frontman Paulie Z To Host Birthday Benefit Concert At The Whisky A Go Go To Support The David Z Foundation

Renowned vocalist and frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night) will be celebrating his birthday this year with an all-star benefit concert for the David Z Foundation at the Whisky A Go Go on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 PM PT.

The "Paulie Z Birthday Bash" will showcase many of Paulie Z's musical projects, including a special appearance by power trio ZO2, who will be performing in LA for the first time in 12 years. To mark the occasion, the band will also be hosting a pre-show livestream starting at 7 PM PT via ZO2's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/zo2band) featuring Paulie Z showcasing videos and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise and make donations with 100% of the net proceeds benefitting the DZF in its mission to provide music education and programming for underprivileged children around the world.

The livestream will then continue and feature ZO2's set from 8-9 PM PT. The band will be filming a music video during their set and is inviting fans to come early, participate, and "dress to impress!" Following the ZO2 performance, the live stream will end, but Paulie Z will stay on stage for an epic post-show featuring his critically-acclaimed tribute bands Bohemian Queen (Queen), Zep-LA (Led Zeppelin), and Purplish (Deep Purple). It will be a legendary night of original music and classic hard rock hits.

The show is free with a suggested donation and is all ages. 100% of the net proceeds from donations will benefit DZF. To donate, visit pauliez.givesmart.com.

DZF was created by Paulie Z, who performed in ZO2 with him and starred alongside him in their own TV series "Z Rock" on the IFC network. Known together as "The Z Brothers," they were very active in developing young people through music and to continue the legacy, the DZF was created to raise money for music education in David Z's memory.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than by having my bands on the same stage and raising money for such a great cause," said Paulie Z. "I have been blessed to be surrounded by some of the best musicians in the industry and now I'll have the opportunity to perform with all of them in one night!"

The Whisky A Go Go is located at 8901 W Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA. Livestream brought to fans by Streamline Telegenics.

For more information, visit https://whiskyagogo.com/calendar/events/12924065/paulie-z-birthday-bash-bohemian-queen-zep-la-purplish-zo2/

About The David Z Foundation

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization started by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in memory of his brother and bandmate bassist David Z. Inclusive of all and serving a diverse population of underprivileged kids, our aim is to instill a passion for music in kids while providing them with engaging music education opportunities and funding, putting together collaborations between kids and veteran music industry professionals and developing programs within academic school settings as well as music schools, both across the country and internationally. We bring students into the world of music by providing deeper knowledge and experience with instruments, songwriting, recording, music video production, band dynamics and live performances, and offer kids workshops on the music industry itself. In their own schools, the programs we co-design get kids to use the crafts of songwriting, recording and video production to create work which helps explain educational concepts in creative and stylish ways. The foundation's interest in defining new avenues for music as a helping tool has also led to the application of music in programs for kids with emotional and mental health challenges. The foundation is looking ahead to future programs that will continue a strong focus on music education and well-being through music.

For more information about DZF, visit https://www.davidzfoundation.org.

