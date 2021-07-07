FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY Kicks Off Next Month at Broadwater Black Box

For Love or Money is written, performed and produced by Mitch Feinstein. It is directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

The production runs at Broadwater Black Box, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 22 at 1:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $15.99.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://hff21.co/7157

Mitch spent his childhood on the East Coast as a member of an economically challenged family, with a loving father and an angry mother. His dad was a shoe salesman. His mother's brother, his Uncle Ben, on the other hand, was a millionaire lawyer in Beverly Hills. Ben is held up as an example for Mitch. This leads to his lifelong addiction and codependency with money, and an illusory pursuit of security.

The problem is that, in his heart of hearts, Mitch would rather be telling stories, writing them or acting in them. He becomes a millionaire lawyer in Beverly Hills, but he pushes his artistic dreams aside in the pursuit of money. His relentless pursuit of wealth alienates him from his wife and kids.

As he begins his senior years, he starts to re-appraise his priorities. When the pandemic hits and the economy collapses, he is compelled to take a deeper look at where he's been, where he is, and where he's going.

Can we learn lessons and make changes, or is it too late?

Mitch Feinstein's previous stage credits include roles in Rumors; The Imaginary Invalid; The Physician in Spite of Himself; The Sea Gull; Hamlet; King Lear; and more. He trained at the Lee Strasberg Institute and has been a member of the renowned company The Group at Strasberg.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops For Love or Money. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko,and more.

The show will be performed for live audiences at the Broadwater Black Box and also livestreamed at every performance, offering audiences an option on how to experience this event.

For Love or Money will resonate particularly in a cultural hub like Los Angeles, where many who aspire to a career and achievements in the arts must contend with the temptations of doing something else for the sake of financial security. If you've ever asked yourself whether your sacrifices are worth it, then this show is for you.