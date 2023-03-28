FOA Foundation Awards $100,500 in Art Grants for 2023
Learn more about the recipients here!
The FOA Foundation has announced the twenty-one organizations awarded $100,500 total in arts grants for the 2023 year. The FOA Foundation helps fund the many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing those dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of the local community through the arts.
"Laguna Beach would not be the same without the contributions of the town's many arts organizations," said FOA Foundation President Kathy Jones. "Each organization brings unique creativity and energy to Laguna. The FOA Foundation honors their commitment and their dedication to the cultural life of this community."
The 2023 Art Grants recipients are:
3340 Recital Series
Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach
Festival of Arts
Laguna Art Museum
Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center
Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters
Laguna Beach High School Ceramics
Laguna Beach High School Visual Art Department
Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters
Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc.
Laguna College of Art & Design
Laguna Community Concert Band
Laguna Dance Festival
Laguna Playhouse
Laguna Plein Air Painters Association
LagunaTunes Community Chorus
LOCA, Inc.
No Square Theatre
Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund
Third Street Writers
Thurston Middle School - Drama
The FOA Foundation, formally the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about the City of Laguna Beach, California. Since its establishment, the Foundation has awarded nearly $3.0 million in grants to strengthen Laguna Beach's arts, culture, and creative expression. The FOA Foundation is comprised of a board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Kathy Jones (president), John Campbell (vice president), Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), Jeff Redeker (board member), Jeff Rovner (board member) and Kirsten Whalen (board member).