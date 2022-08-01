FESTIVAL OF ARTS Invites Guests To Celebrate 90 Years Of Art With Birthday Bash, Giveaways, Exhibit Displays And More

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is going big this year in honor of its 90th anniversary! Recognized as one of the earliest art shows of its kind on the west coast, the Festival of Arts has long been a place for locals and visitors to come together in celebration of the arts. To commemorate the landmark year, the Festival of Arts debuts several new events, activities, and exhibits to showcase the organization's history and appreciation for its community of supporters.

The very first Festival of Arts started on August 13, 1932, and to mark this special date, the Festival is holding a Birthday Bash on August 13, 2022, presented in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach. From 12pm to 3pm, this exciting day will include birthday-themed art projects, photo booths, live music with Grammy-nominated musician Lee Rocker, giveaways, surprises, and much more. Making this special occasion even more of a celebration, the Birthday Bash is open to the public and admission is FREE to the Fine Art Show all day long. Don't miss it!

To make the day even more special, the Festival of Arts will announce the winner of its Ultimate Fan Giveaway. Starting on Monday, August 1, patrons can enter for a chance to win a prize package that any Festival/Pageant fan would look forward to: a pair of 2022 Pageant of the Masters tickets, reserved concert seating, dinner for two at on-site restaurant Terra Laguna Beach and a goodie bag of merchandise from the Festival's gift shop. The drawing will be livestreamed on the Festival of Arts' Facebook Page. No purchase necessary, enter online by August 12 at www.foapom.com/ultimate-fan-giveaway.

Everyone can be a winner this summer with the "Where in the World is Woolley" scavenger hunt. Hidden amongst the Festival's Art Show amongst the exhibitor's artwork is the painting "Flower Stalls" by Virginia Woolley. This painting was one of the first pieces sold at the Festival's opening day in 1932 and is now part of the Festival's Permanent Art Collection. Find the painting on the grounds, make a note of which artist has it, tell the gift shop staff where it is, and you'll earn yourself a prize! Limit one per person, only available until 8pm each day.

While exploring the Festival of Arts grounds, guests will want to check out the special exhibits and displays celebrating the Festival's rich history and cultural significance. In the Junior Art Exhibit and Festival's Art Center, discover large black and white photos from the Festival's archives from the early days of the organization. Pieces from the Festival's Permanent Art Collection, now boasting over 1,000 pieces of artwork, are also on display in a special exhibit facing Terra Restaurant. A digital slideshow with key points in the Festival's 90 year history hangs next to the Permanent Art Collection exhibit.

Before leaving the Festival of Arts, stop at the on-site gift shop to purchase limited-edition, commemorative souvenirs for the Festival's 90th anniversary. The 2022 posters feature artwork by Festival exhibitors Susan Hoehn and Mike Tauber, the latter which is re-created in this summer's Pageant of the Masters "Wonderful World." Other merchandise includes tote bags made from recycled Pageant banners, comfy sweatshirts, colorful t-shirts, collectible lapel pins and more.

In addition to these events and activities, off-site exhibits at foaSOUTH in Laguna Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel showcase pieces from the Festival's and Pageant's historical archives and Permanent Art Collection. They offer a glimpse of how the organization has evolved and thrived over the last nine decades. To learn more about these exhibits, visit www.foapom.com/about/offsite-exhibits

The 90th annual Festival of Arts is open daily through September 2 and features the artwork of 120 of Orange County's top artists, daily live music, art classes, weekly events and so much more. Weekday general admission tickets are $10 per person, and $15 per person on the weekends. The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, Fidelity Investments, Celebrity Cruises, and The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, follow the organization on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.