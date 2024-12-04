Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Theatricum Botanicum

They join the previously announced featuring Jim Beaver as Mr. Potter.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Theatricum Botanicum Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum has announced a special performance of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry starring Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as George and Mary Bailey and featuring Jim Beaver as Mr. Potter. The show will begin at 5 p.m., immediately following the Faire (separate admission).Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

LATEST NEWS

Bailey Frankenberg Returns to PETER PAN Tour as 'Tiger Lily'
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Theatricum Botanicum
44th College Television Awards Nominations Announced By Television Academy Foundation

Will Geer Theatricu.m Botanicum's spectacular outdoor venue in Topanga transforms into a winter wonderland for the company's fourth annual Holiday Family Faire, where carolers, singing madrigals and other performers will roam the grounds; Theatricum company members will tell winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions; Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to take family photos; an artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts; and festive food and drink will be available for purchase.'(Rain date: Dec. 21).




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos