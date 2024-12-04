Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Theatricum Botanicum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum has announced a special performance of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry starring Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as George and Mary Bailey and featuring Jim Beaver as Mr. Potter. The show will begin at 5 p.m., immediately following the Faire (separate admission).Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

Will Geer Theatricu.m Botanicum's spectacular outdoor venue in Topanga transforms into a winter wonderland for the company's fourth annual Holiday Family Faire, where carolers, singing madrigals and other performers will roam the grounds; Theatricum company members will tell winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions; Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to take family photos; an artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts; and festive food and drink will be available for purchase.'(Rain date: Dec. 21).

