Eric Anthony Lopez Announces West Coast Summer Concerts Dates

Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of The Opera on Broadway) is set to premiere his solo show Broadway & Beyond on the West Coast after three successful engagements at Delaware's Milton Theatre, which musical direction by Broadway's Charles Santoro (Doubtfire, School of Rock).

Lopez's solo concert engagements in California will mark his return to concertizing since he made his transition from the Broadway stage to the screen as Syd in the 2023 EMMY Award nominated Chang Can Dunk, produced by Disney.

Eric Anthony Lopez | BROADWAY & BEYOND

AUGUST 2024:

Aug 18th, 2024 - Carmel-by-The-Sea, Carmel, CA**

Aug 22nd, 2024 - Muckenthaler Center Amphitheater, Fullerton, CA

**Lopez's engagement on the 18th will be a part of a dinner in an undisclosed private estate on Carmel-by-The-Sea in Carmel, California to benefit AIMYOUTHMental Health. More at https://aimymh.org/

Tickets/Info for Broadway & Beyond in Fullerton, CA can be found at https://themuck.org/upcoming

Presented and Produced by: FarrellHirsch/KAPR

Eric Anthony Lopez | Instagram

Info: www.ericanthonylopez.com

