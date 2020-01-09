Eric Anderson, Jeremy Davis & More Join FLY at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for its upcoming musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy, with book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Playhouse's Guards at the Taj, Broadway's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo); music by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Bill Sherman (music director for Sesame Street; orchestrator for In the Heights); lyrics by Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin) and Rajiv Joseph, direction by multiple Tony Award-winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights), and co-choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand) and Stephanie Klemons (In the Heights). Fly will run February 18 - March 29 in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.

As previously announced, the cast will feature Storm Lever (Playhouse/Broadway productions of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical) as "Wendy" and Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as "Peter Pan." They will be joined by Eric Anderson as "Hook," Victor E. Chan as "Boris," Audrey Cymone as "Slightly/Jane," Jeremy Davis as "Noodler," Nick Eibler as "Nibs," Collin Jeffery at "Curly," Nehal Joshi as "Smee," Elyse LaFontaine as "Crocodile," Isabelle McCalla as "Tink," Sean Pope as "Twins," David Price as "Skylights," Daniel Quadrino as "Toodles," Daniel Stewart Sherman as "Max," along with ensemble members Hettie Barnhill, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Victoria Fiore, Shonica Gooden, Amara Granderson, Masumi Iwai, Emily Grace Kersey, Kamille Upshaw and Naomi C. Walley; and Lillith Freund, Jimmy Larkin, Jake Millgard and Alexia Sky as Swings.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (In the Heights, Avenue Q), Scenic Designer; Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Playhouse's Hollywood, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, among others), Costume Designer; Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton, Playhouse's Hollywood, Jersey Boys, among others), Lighting Designer; Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), Sound Designer; Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman), Music Supervisor; Pichón Baldinu (Tarzan, De La Guardia), Aerial Designer; Charles LaPointe, Wig Designer; Joe Dulude II, Makeup Designer; Steve Rankin, Fight Director; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; Telsey + Company - Patrick Goodwin CSA, Casting; and Anjee Nero, Production Stage Manager.

"This is a truly extraordinary company - a wonderful mix of Broadway veterans, Playhouse newcomers and local artists, and I can't wait to watch their collective talents light up the Weiss stage in this enchanting new musical," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

In Fly, Wendy's life is about to change forever when she meets a boy named Peter, a pirate named Hook, and a beguiling, beautiful Crocodile, who's much more than meets the eye. In this thrilling, funny, dangerous look at J.M. Barrie's beloved story, a whole new Neverland comes to life. Fly takes audiences on an adventure propelled by a powerful and percussive score, dynamic choreography and aerial acrobatics.





