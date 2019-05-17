Ensemble Theatre Company Presents DANCING LESSONS

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY (ETC) presents the fifth and final show of its 40th Anniversary Season, the heartwarming play DANCING LESSONS, written by Mark St. Germain and directed by Saundra McClain. DANCING LESSONS begins previews on Thursday, June 13, opens on Saturday, June 15 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, June 30, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

A socially awkward young man asks his neighbor, a Broadway dancer whose career has been sidelined by an injury, to teach him enough dance moves so he can survive an appearance at an awards dinner. What follows is a bumpy road of self-discovery in this sweetly witty and touching romantic comedy!

"We close our historic 40thanniversary season with a wonderfully charming play about two isolated souls who find a connection through dance," said Jonathan Fox, ETC's Artistic Director. "We are delighted to have Saundra McClain back to ETC to direct the show. We're also pleased that two extraordinary talents, Trevor Peterson and Leilani Smith, will return to our stage. Our audiences will fall in love with this moving, tender and lovely play."

DANCING LESSONS begins previews on Thursday, June 13, opens on Saturday, June 15, and runs through Sunday, June 30, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, with an added Tuesday 7:00pm show on June 18 and a Saturday 4:00pm matinee performance on June 22, 2019.

All preview tickets are $40. Regular adult ticket prices range from $60 to $75 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are available for only $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29-and-under are always just $40. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. For group sales information, please call (805) 965-5400. Prices subject to change.





