Empower Her Project Honors Women In Politics, Community Service, And Activism

The 2nd Annual Women of Color Empowerment Brunch produced by founders Raquel Wilson and Tynisha Lewis of the Empower Her Network hosted a groundbreaking platform for women of color. The brunch took place in the city of Watts California and was met with an overwhelming community response of young professional women of color starting out in business. The afternoon was hosted by Wilson and Lewis who honored three outstanding women of color in politics, activism, community service for their vast achievements, with a panel of seven influential women of color from various industries, moderated by Syd Stewart, Founder & Executive Director of Better Youth. Each panelist shared their stories, challenges, victories and secrets to success.

This year's honorees included Jan Perry, Former Los Angeles City Councilwoman; Linda Miles, Community Partnership Consultant; Susan Burton, Activist. Panelists included B. René Norman, Celebrity Photographer; Deborah Griffin, Entertainment Publicist; Ericka Chancellor, Professional Cosmetologist; Natasha D Burton, Producer and Brand Builder; Sauda S. Johnson, Attorney; Tonya McKenzie, Author, Motivational Speaker, and PR Consultant; Umaymah Rashid, Content Creator, Digital Media Producer, and Marketing Manager.

Raquel Wilson is a former foster youth and Tynisha Lewis is a former homeless youth who both use the Empower Her Project to provide professional development and advocacy opportunities for young professional women of color starting out in business with the space to network and be inspired. Both women are dedicated to empowering, educating and encouraging young women of color who are in and around the community of Watts, California. The goal is to shed light on the many resources available for young women of color to be able to accomplish extraordinary things through business.





