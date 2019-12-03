Emmy Award-Winner Leslie Jordan Presents DECK THEM HALLS, Y'ALL At Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood

Catalina Jazz Club and Chris Isaacson Presents announced today that Emmy Award-winner Leslie Jordan will return to Catalina with his hilarious holiday show Deck Them Halls, Y'All for one performance only on Monday, December 16, at 8:30pm.

Best known for his stand-out roles in Sordid Lives, American Horror Story, The Help, as the beloved Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace (for which he is currently shooting the final season), and most recently as Sid on the Fox series The Cool Kids, Leslie Jordan has charmed fans for over four decades. His hilarious holiday tales are not to be missed. Jordan's special guest will be country pop singer Brandon Stansell





