Elliot Goldenthal's New Work Will Have World Premiere

Enter the concert hall doors for an electrifying evening nodding to classical music's past and present with guest pianist Vadym Kholodenko, Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony. Before Kholodenko's passionate showcasing of Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 and the orchestral power of Beethoven's 7th Symphony, the night begins with a world premiere of Academy Award-winning composer Elliot Goldenthal's tribute to Maestro St.Clair: "October Light: Adagio for Orchestra," a lush cinematic work.

"Beethoven's Seventh" takes place Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets start at $25. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and a preview talk begins at 7 p.m. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Hal & Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Vadym Kholodenko has emerged as one of the most musically dynamic and technically gifted performers of his generation, heralded for interpretations that are "impeccable, tasteful and vibrant, and also something more: imaginative" (Cleveland Plain Dealer). Winner of the coveted gold medal and all special prizes at the Fourteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2013, he is forging an international career throughout Europe, Asia and North America to great acclaim. In North America, he has appeared with the Atlanta, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and San Diego Symphony Orchestras, among others, and traveled extensively across the United States for solo recitals. Internationally, he has performed with the orchestras of BBC Scottish, Kristiansand, Malmö, Madrid RTVE, Qatar, Norwegian Radio and Sydney, and made recital debuts in Paris, Lucerne, Singapore, Budapest, Porto, and appeared throughout Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Composer Elliot Goldenthal creates works for film, orchestra, theater, opera and ballet. He received an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for his score for "Frida" directed by Julie Taymor, having also received Oscar nominations for the film's original song "Burn It Blue" with lyrics by Taymor, and Oscar nominations for his music for "Interview With the Vampire" and "Michael Collins," both directed by Neil Jordan. Also notable among his more than 30 film scores are Michael Mann's "Public Enemies" and "Heat," Neil Jordan's "The Butcher Boy" (Los Angeles Film Critics Award for Best Score), Joel Schumacher's "Batman Forever,' Gus Van Sant's "Drugstore Cowboy," his groundbreaking score for David Fincher's "Alien 3" and Julie Taymor's "The Tempest," "Across The Universe" and "Titus." Additionally, he has received two Golden Globe nominations and three Grammy Award nominations. Goldenthal was inducted into the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) Hall of Fame and presented with the ASCAP Founders Awards in Los Angeles.





