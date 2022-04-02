El Capitan Theatre to Host Fan Event Screenings for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre will offer three separate opening day fan event screenings hosted by pop culture outlet Nerdist for Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 5. All tickets for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" go on sale April 6.



Opening day fan event screenings will take place at 3:00pm, 7:00pm and 10:30pm, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $50. Guests are also encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters.

"3pm Fan Madness" attendees will receive a Doctor Strange souvenir, event credential and 64oz popcorn with their ticket.

"7pm Fan Madness" attendees will receive a themed journal, collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, themed lanyard and event credential with their ticket.

"10:30pm Fan Madness" attendees will receive a limited edition pin, collectible cup with character topper, event credential and 64oz popcorn with their ticket. All attendees attending an opening day fan event screening will receive an El Capitan Theatre exclusive "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" mini poster.

Daily showtimes for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" starting May 6 are 12:30pm, 3:45pm, 7:00pm and 10:30pm. Showtimes are subject to change. Every ticket includes an El Capitan Theatre exclusive "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" mini poster while supplies last.



Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."



Tickets will go on sale April 6 at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Friday through Sunday tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors. Monday through Thursday tickets are $17 for adults and $13 for children and seniors. Open caption screenings are also available on May 11 at 7pm and May 14 at 3:45pm.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

About Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"-a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.



About The El Capitan Theatre: The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.



Photo Credits: ©Marvel Studios 2022.