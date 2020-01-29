El Capitan Theatre Presents THE CALL OF THE WILD

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD February 21 to March 1, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Sound Technology. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 and at The El Capitan Theatre box office and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD will screen daily from February 21st - March 1st at 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, & 7:00PM. Show times and dates are subject to change.

HARD ROCK CAFE MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE: $40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes: reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). Guests may choose one entrée from special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol - guests can purchase and pay on their own.

TINY TOT TUESDAY: The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday for the first show every Tuesday during the run of 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way-with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.

There are special group rates for 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILDof $10 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of 20th Century Studios' THE CALL OF THE WILD, the El Capitan Theatre will offer Red Carpet & Premiere Party Packages that include Ghirardelli treats in the HOLLYWOOD ROOM.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You

For more information on all groups and birthday parties, as well as movie and meal package, please call 818-845-3110.