Eileen Barnett to Play Feinstein's at Vitello's in October

FEINSTEIN'S at VITELLO'S presents Eileen Barnett in her acclaimed cabaret show, "You Must Believe in Spring" for one night only on Thursday, October 13 at 8pm. Eileen's choice of music features songs by, Rogers and Hart, Rogers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, William Finn, Billy Barnes, Randy Newman, Michel Lagrand and Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

Eileen will be accompanied by her musical director, Michael Collum, who, by day, is a very successful attorney, and by night, one of the best pianists in Los Angeles.

Eileen Barnett, "You Must Believe in Spring" plays Feinstein's at Vitello's, 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA on October 13th. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Tickets are also available at https://eileen-oct13.eventbrite.com

MORE ABOUT Eileen Barnett

On Broadway, Eileen starred in Tommy Tune's Tony Award winning musical, NINE. She also starred in the national company of FOOTLOOSE. She has appeared on stages all over the country, on and off-Broadway, and for many years has been a regular in Los Angeles theatre. Some of her favorite roles include Aldonza in MAN OF LA MANCHA, Julie in SHOWBOAT, Lucille in NO NO NANETTE, and Fosca in PASSION. Her favorite role to date might be the tone- deaf Florence Foster Jenkins. Eileen recently filmed episodes of CRIMINAL MINDS and BLACKISH. Other TV roles include, MAD MEN, ANGIE TRIBECA, KNOTS LANDING (opposite Michael York), THE GILMORE GIRLS, ER and she was a regular on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, playing a naughty villain. For a full list of Eileen's credits, go to www.eileenbarnett.com She lives in Los Angeles with her 3 dogs and husband, Bruce French.