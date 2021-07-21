EXPERIENCING LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM World Premiere to Play at The Broadwater

An atypical romantic comedy, that explores all of the awkward firsts that come with dating, sex, and love from a late bloomer's perspective. Being on the autism spectrum is challenging enough, now add dating to the mix. There's quite a learning curve. Experience all the lessons and laughs, along with the do's and don'ts, on how to be your most authentic self, and to truly love yourself at the end of the day.

Written and performed by George Steeves who also wrote and performed Magic 8 Ball My Life With Asperger's in 2017 which went on to become a "Pick of the Fringe" at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show will be directed by Megan Ford-Miller who has produced many shows like A Bit Much from writer and comedian Stacy Dymalski, and the true story of Hollywood casting couch scandal Hollywouldn't and many more. The show is being co-produced by Steeves and Ford-Miller.

George is also a TV and Film actor and a member of SAG-AFTRA. Some of his recent work includes NCIS Los Angeles, and many short films and indie projects. Also premiering in theaters September 2021 is the movie Saving Paradise, it is an inspiring true story about a bankrupt pencil factory in a small town where George plays the character Walter Wilson.

In addition to theater which Megan has been passionate about since childhood she is also a film producer and set designer and her son Reid Miller is also an actor. It was his journey that brought her full circle and back into the entertainment industry in 2013. Experiencing Love On The Spectrum is a heartfelt journey of learning to not only love yourself, but choosing yourself above everything else

