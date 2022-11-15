ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center This Holiday Season

Embrace your inner ELF this holiday season at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center as the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center presents the family classic holiday show ELF THE MUSICAL from November 19 - December 23, 2022 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley CA 93065. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Additional performances will be December 15, 21, and 22 at 8 pm. Bring the kids to the Sunday matinee and meet Santa after the show!

ELF THE MUSICAL is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. ELF THE MUSICAL joins other Christmas classics such as "It's A Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Story" as fun family holiday entertainment !

ELF THE MUSICAL will be produced by Fred Helsel and Philip McBride, directed by Fred Helsel with Keenon Hooks and Tori Cusack as Choreographers and Patricia Hanifan serving as Vocal Director. Nickolas Caisse is Production Designer, Antonio Vantura is Lighting Designer, Joshua Stapel is Costume Designer, Nickolas Caisse is Sound Designer and Caitlyn Rose Massey is the Stage Manager.

Featured in the cast are Philip McBride as Buddy the Elf, John Dantona as Walter Hobbs, Stephanie Lesh-Farrell as Emily Hobbs, Jake McDermott as Michael Hobbs, Amber Florin as Jovie, Kathryn Dobyns as Deb, Tom Hall as Santa, Todd Tickner as Mr. Greenway, Luke Smith as Chadwick, Kelsey Dougherty as Matthews, Michael Angel as The Store Manager, and an ensemble featuring Rachael Yoffe, Maddie Ragsdale, Amanda Meade-Tatum, Meghan Ripchik, Reyn Smith, Amanda Greig, and Lauren Josephs. Olivia Leyva is the Ensemble Swing, and George Chavez is the Buddy the Elf Understudy.

Start a new tradition this holdiay and treat your family to ELF THE MUSICAL at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center! Tickets are $28 Adults, $24 Seniors & Students, and $20 Children 12 & Under and are on sale now at www.simi-arts.org or by calling 805-583-7900.