EAST OF THE SUN AND WAST OF THE MOON to Open in January at Lineage Performing Arts Center

The world premiere of the new musical East of the Sun and West of the Moon will be held at Lineage Performing Arts Center from January 18 through January 26th. The production, presented by Evans Live Musicals in association with P3 Theatre Company, features book and lyrics by Kai Cofer, Music by Larry Evans, and is directed by Jon Peterson.

East of the Sun and West of the Moon is based on a Norwegian folk tale. Karen, a young woman, is offered the chance to rescue her impoverished family from its dire straits if she agrees to become the companion of an enchanted bear for a year. Within the body of the bear resides a handsome prince destined to become Karen's true love, but the Evil Queen of the Trolls has hatched a scheme to thwart Karen and dominate the bear for the queen's own purposes. Can love prevail?

The cast includes Kristin Cortines (Karen), Christy Mauro-Cohen (Evil Queen), E.L. Losada (Bear/Prince), Christopher Allport, Aleta Braxton, Jim Raycroft, and Jini Scoville.

Kai Cofer has written the book and lyrics. Originally from the Washington, D.C. area, he is a graduate of Indiana University. He is a writer, director, actor and designer. Kai has written over 150 shows, including R.U.R, Cabaret and The Experiment with Larry Evans.

For East of the Sun and West of the Moon, Larry Evans has composed the music, and is also the show's producer and musical director. A pianist and performer, his accomplishments include creating his own themed shows (Porter, Gershwin, Broadway, etc.) and releasing a piano CD, Magnificent Movie Love Themes. He received a degree in Music Education from Michigan State.

Jon Peterson directs. The Founder and Executive Artistic Director of P3 Theatre Company in Long Beach, he brings three decades of experience directing, musical directing, stage managing, and producing. He is also an accomplished musical theatre performer and recently debuted a World Premiere cabaret show The Theatre Is a Lady.

Lineage Performing Arts Center is located at 920 E. Mountain St., Pasadena, CA 91104. Performances are Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19 at 2 p.m, Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m, and Sunday, January 26 at 11 a.m. CONSUMER ADVISORY: For ages six to adult. The show may be too advanced for very small children.

