Dystopian Romeo & Juliet BLACK BERRY to Premiere at Impro Theatre

Performances will run November 2-3.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Dystopian Romeo & Juliet BLACK BERRY to Premiere at Impro Theatre Image
Imagine a world where love is rebellion, identity is a risk, and survival means defying tyranny. BLACKBERRY is that world-a dystopian reimagining of Romeo & Juliet that challenges the boundaries of love, culture, and resistance.

Premiering at the Impro Theatre on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, BLACK BERRY tells the story of Berryanna, a Black American girl, and Rouzbeh, an Iranian boy, who face impossible odds. Under the authoritarian regime of Leader Tyn E Hanz, Rouzbeh is set to be deported back to Iran, but their forbidden love stands as a beacon of defiance against a society that punishes difference.

Written by Terrell M. Green, BLACK BERRY explores the consequences of a regime that targets people for their cultural identities and marginalized love, sparking timely discussions on race, immigration, and human rights. Tickets are available now at www.tmgreen267.com/blackberry.

This production goes beyond the stage-it's a platform for underrepresented voices. Recent studies show that Middle Eastern actors are vastly underrepresented in Hollywood, making up less than 1% of all roles on screen. Black theater producers make up a fraction of the industry, with just 1.4% of producers on Broadway being Black as of 2023. Actors with disabilities, like members of BLACK BERRY's cast, represent a groundbreaking 3.5% of all roles, offering a much-needed expansion of diversity on stage; making BLACK BERRY a rare space for inclusion and representation in the performing arts.

Can't make it to the show? You can still support by donating at GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/supportblackberryplay.

Performance Details:

- Saturday, November 2, 2024 - 6:30 PM & 9 PM

- Sunday, November 3, 2024 - 2:30 PM & 4 PM

- Impro Theatre, Los Angeles




