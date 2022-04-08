Drag Performer Lady Bunny Brings AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH LADY BUNNY to the Cataline Jazz Club
The one night only performance is set for May 1st at 7:30pm.
New York City drag legend Lady Bunny is set to bring her new show An Intimate Evening with Lady Bunny and Her Greatest Tits! to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Sunday, May 1, at 7:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.A talented comedienne, actress, and singer, Lady Bunny is the creator and emcee of Wigstock, the outrageous festival of drag and music which has electrified New Yorkers every Labor Day for over 20 years. For "Greatest Tits," Lady Bunny will titillate and maybe even traumatize! Audiences can expect a hilarious night of comedy, storytelling, and song. Armed with her glitzy outfits, sky-high wigs, and razor-sharp wit, Lady Bunny will have you laughing uproariously all night long. (No one under 18 admitted without a parent or guardian.)Lady Bunny tours constantly, bringing houses down from Cincinnati to Tel Aviv with her bawdy mix of potty-mouthed humor, zany, Laugh-In-style jokes, and X-rated pop parodies. From headlining clubs to gay pride events worldwide, she has been lucky enough to share a stage with many of her idols, including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Elvira, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Grace Jones, Melba Moore, Jennifer Holliday, Loleatta Holloway, Martha Wash, Margaret Cho, and others. She has also made the leap to television and film, appearing on Sex and the City, The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson, and playing The Dean of Drag for three seasons on RuPaul's Drag U. Lady Bunny's film credits include Dragtime and The Out List (HBO), To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, Party Girl, RuPaul's Starbooty, and Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild. Admission is $25-$60 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com or by calling (866) 468-3399. Tickets purchased online receive priority seating. Save $5 before April 24 with code 'EARLYBIRD.' Doors open at 6pm on May 1 for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 7:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.