Drag Performer Lady Bunny Brings AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH LADY BUNNY to the Cataline Jazz Club

New York City drag legend Lady Bunny is set to bring her new show An Intimate Evening with Lady Bunny and Her Greatest Tits! to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Sunday, May 1, at 7:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.

A talented comedienne, actress, and singer, Lady Bunny is the creator and emcee of Wigstock, the outrageous festival of drag and music which has electrified New Yorkers every Labor Day for over 20 years. For "Greatest Tits," Lady Bunny will titillate and maybe even traumatize! Audiences can expect a hilarious night of comedy, storytelling, and song. Armed with herglitzy outfits, sky-high wigs, and razor-sharp wit, Lady Bunny will have you laughing uproariously all night long. (No one under 18 admitted without a parent or guardian.)