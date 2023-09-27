Double Bill of SCALIA/GINSBURG and TRIAL BY JURY Comes to Pacific Opera Project

Performances run November 17 - 26.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Double Bill of SCALIA/GINSBURG and TRIAL BY JURY Comes to Pacific Opera Project

 Pacific Opera Project presents the LA premiere performances of Scalia/Ginsburg in a double bill with Gilbert & Sullivan’s Trial by Jury on November 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.; November 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.; November 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.; November 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.; November 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.; and November 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at The Highland Park Ebell Club with food and wine at table seating.

Hailed as “a dream come true” (Ruth Bader Ginsburg), a “perfect…jewel” (Opera Today), and “the kind of opera that should be everywhere” (OperaWire), Scalia/Ginsburg is a one-act operatic comedy by composer-librettist Derrick Wang about the unlikely friendship between U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia — and the pivotal moment that would change the Supreme Court for years to come. Artistic Director Josh Shaw’s new libretto for Trial by Jury moves the setting from England to a 1980s divorce court. 

Scalia/Ginsburg cast members include tenor Robert Norman (POP, Opera Santa Barbara) as Scalia; soprano Rachel Policar (The Why Collective, Anchorage Opera) as Ginsburg alongside her role as Angelina in Trial by Jury; bass Paul An (LA Opera, Chicago Opera Theater) making his debut with POP as The Commentator in Scalia/Ginsburg and also as The Usher in Trial by Jury. Additional Trial by Jury cast members include Todd Strange (LA Master Chorale, LA Opera) as Edwin; William Grundler (Opera Santa Barbara, Opera San Luis Obispo) as The Judge; David Harrington (Mission Opera, Lyric Opera of Orange County) as The Foreman; and Christine Li (recently Gretel in POP’s Hansel and Gretel) as The Council. Caleb Yanez Glickman conducts this production directed by POP’s Founding Artistic Director, Josh Shaw.

Settling into the new POP HQ AKA “The POPera Shop,” POP launches PARS – The POP Artists Recital Series this fall at its new Highland Park headquarters, featuring intimate performances by POP singers and instrumentalists. This follows the new POPeretta summer camp, in addition to POPs wide range of digital and in-school educational programming including My First Opera for kids in grades K-12, and Opera Explorers for kids in grades K-5. 



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Santa Monica Playhouse and Il Dolce Theatre Company Present ROMEO AND JULIET- LOVE IS A FI Photo
Santa Monica Playhouse and Il Dolce Theatre Company Present ROMEO AND JULIET- LOVE IS A FIRE

Santa Monica Playhouse and Il Dolce Theatre Company present 'Romeo and Juliet - Love is a Fire,' a tragic play by William Shakespeare. Experience the timeless tale of love and loss in this captivating production.

2
Catalina Museum For Art & History to Present Two New Exhibitions Photo
Catalina Museum For Art & History to Present Two New Exhibitions

Catalina Museum for Art & History has unveiled its latest exhibition, Lasting Impressions on view now until spring 2024.

3
GRAMMY Award-Winning Baritone Lucas Meachem to Host a Free Masterclass at MiMoDa Studio Photo
GRAMMY Award-Winning Baritone Lucas Meachem to Host a Free Masterclass at MiMoDa Studio

GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Lucas Meachem will host a free masterclass on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:00PM at MiMoDa Studio in Los Angeles.

4
Pacific Opera Project to Present Los Angeles Premiere of SCALIA/GINSBURG in Double Bill wi Photo
Pacific Opera Project to Present Los Angeles Premiere of SCALIA/GINSBURG in Double Bill with TRIAL BY JURY

Don't miss the LA premiere performances of Scalia/Ginsburg and Trial by Jury, presented as a double bill by Pacific Opera Project.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE Video
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre (10/03-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HOL: Holly Gottlieb with Liz Bee, Courtney Preis and Friends
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive
Coachella Valley Repertory (2/28-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiesta Navidad
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/23-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero
Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (9/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Friends of the Watts Towers Arts Center Celebrate the 41st Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival
Watts Towers Arts Center Campus (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You