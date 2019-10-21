Dita Von Teese Returns To The Orpheum With Her Annual New Year's Eve Spectacle

Internationally renowned Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, will ring in 2020 with a spectacular New Year's Eve Gala at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.



For her third year in a row, Von Teese will present her annual New Year's Eve Gala show, an evening of high glamour, raucous comedy and showbiz surprises with the magnificent backdrop of the gilded Orpheum Theatre in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. With tickets starting at just $49.50, the 1,967 seat theatre sells out every year for this extraordinary event. Dita's shows feature the very best in burlesque and variety acts from all over the world, and have always been on the forefront of the body-positivity movement, showcasing inclusivity and diversity in an authentic way.



"I had always fantasized about a mythical New Year's Eve that evokes the Golden Age of Hollywood. Guests love to dress to the nines for this show, creating a stunning atmosphere of opulence... it's that vintage New Year's scene I'd always dreamt of!" says, Von Teese. "The Orpheum Theatre has a rich showbiz past, a stage made for vaudeville and burlesque shows, so it's especially exciting to invite the audience into this historic space. This year, I have something very, very special planned...just when you think you've seen a burlesque show, well...I've got something extra special planned for this year!"



For additional information on tickets, please visit:

Teese.us/nye



Citi Card Member Presale:



Start Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 AM Local Time

End Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

End Time: 10:00 PM Local Time



Live Nation / Live Nation Mobile App Presale:



Start Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 AM Local Time

End Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

End Time: 10:00 PM Local Time



Ticketmaster Presale:



Start Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 AM Local Time

End Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

End Time: 10:00 PM Local Time



Public On-Sale and Citi Card Member Preferred:



Date: Friday, October 25, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 AM Local Time



Dita Von Teese - Taking audiences on a journey into fantasy and spectacle, Dita is renowned for her ornate sets and dazzling haute- couture performance costumes adorned with hundreds of thousands of Swarovski crystals. This "Burlesque Superheroine" (Vanity Fair) determines every aspect of her burlesque shows from the sets and costumes, to the music and lighting. She has also been celebrated for her distinct sense of style and remains on top of "Best Dressed" lists internationally. Beyond her live performances, Dita has curated her brand across multiple platforms including her own lingerie line, fragrances, eyewear, gloves and stockings. In addition, Von Teese is a New York Times Best-Selling author with her book, "Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour."



Dita's three full-length revues are the biggest touring burlesque shows of all time, and regularly play to sold-out crowds around the world. In 2018, she performed in historic theatres across Europe, with five sold-out nights at the London Palladium and starring in Jean Paul Gaultier's Fashion Freak show. Dita recently made burlesque history by bringing her show to The Opera Garnier in Monte Carlo, with His Serene Highness Prince Albert II in attendance.



Dita's newest revue GLAMONATRIX debuts this November in Australia and New Zealand, with a tour of historic theatres. The tour continues Spring 2020 in Europe for 8 weeks, including three nights at the historic Folies Bergère and a week at The London Palladium.



For more information, visit Dita.net/shows and her socials @ditavonteese





