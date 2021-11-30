Disney's ENCANTO Special Spanish Language Screening Announced at El Capitan

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre, which is presenting Disney's "Encanto" now through December 5th, will offer a special Spanish language screening of the film on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 4:00pm. ¡Mira a Mirabel en vivo en el escenario antes de la película! Disfruta de la oportunidad de tomarte una foto con el tema de Encanto y con propuestas en concesiones.



At all screenings of Disney's "Encanto" guests can see Mirabel live on the El Capitan stage before each show and take a picture at a themed photo op in the lobby. Guests also have the opportunity to purchase Encanto themed concession items.

Family Packs are also available for $75 each, and include 4 Reserved Tickets, 4 64oz Popcorn Tubs, 4 Bottle Beverages and Parking @ Hollywood & Highland. Additional tickets can be added by calling 1-800-Disney6 (347-6396).

Daily showtimes for "Encanto" are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page . All seats for this engagement are reserved: Mon. - Thurs.: $18 Adult, $12 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+), and Fri. - Sun.: $24 Adult, $18 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+)