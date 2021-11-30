Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's ENCANTO Special Spanish Language Screening Announced at El Capitan

pixeltracker

At all screenings of Disney's “Encanto”  guests can see Mirabel live on the El Capitan stage before each show and take a picture at a themed photo op in the lobby.

Nov. 30, 2021  

Disney's ENCANTO Special Spanish Language Screening Announced at El Capitan

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre, which is presenting Disney's "Encanto" now through December 5th, will offer a special Spanish language screening of the film on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 4:00pm. ¡Mira a Mirabel en vivo en el escenario antes de la película! Disfruta de la oportunidad de tomarte una foto con el tema de Encanto y con propuestas en concesiones.


At all screenings of Disney's "Encanto" guests can see Mirabel live on the El Capitan stage before each show and take a picture at a themed photo op in the lobby. Guests also have the opportunity to purchase Encanto themed concession items.

Family Packs are also available for $75 each, and include 4 Reserved Tickets, 4 64oz Popcorn Tubs, 4 Bottle Beverages and Parking @ Hollywood & Highland. Additional tickets can be added by calling 1-800-Disney6 (347-6396).

Daily showtimes for "Encanto" are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: Mon. - Thurs.: $18 Adult, $12 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+), and Fri. - Sun.: $24 Adult, $18 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+)

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Tina Magnet
Tina Magnet
Pretty Woman Magnet
Pretty Woman Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bestselling Author Jen Sincero is Coming to The Music Hall Stage
  • The New London Barn Playhouse Announces 90th MainStage Summer Season
  • The Music Hall + Strawbery Banke Museum Present 17th Annual VINTAGE CHRISTMAS In Portsmouth
  • SCROOGE IN LOVE Announced at The Majestic Theatre