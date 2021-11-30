Disney's ENCANTO Special Spanish Language Screening Announced at El Capitan
At all screenings of Disney's “Encanto” guests can see Mirabel live on the El Capitan stage before each show and take a picture at a themed photo op in the lobby.
Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre, which is presenting Disney's "Encanto" now through December 5th, will offer a special Spanish language screening of the film on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 4:00pm. ¡Mira a Mirabel en vivo en el escenario antes de la película! Disfruta de la oportunidad de tomarte una foto con el tema de Encanto y con propuestas en concesiones.
