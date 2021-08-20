Disney/Pixar's SOUL Announced At El Capitan Theatre, August 27 - September 2

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Disney/Pixar's "SOUL" August 27 through September 2, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. The El Capitan Theatre will also be playing two Pixar SparkShorts, "Twenty Something" and "Nona" before each screening of the movie.



El Capitan guests may also enjoy a Mighty Wurlitzer Organ performance playing your Disney favorites before the movie Friday and Saturday.



Daily showtimes for "SOUL" starting Friday, August 27th are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, and 7:00PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: $12 for all ages, and include a 64oz popcorn tub.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios' feature film SOUL introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) - a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before - a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what's great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life's most important questions. Directed by Academy Award winner Pete Docter ("Inside Out," "Up"), co-directed by Kemp Powers ("One Night in Miami"), written by Kemp Powers & Mike Jones, and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short "Lou"), SOUL also stars the voice talents of Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Daveed Diggs. It features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste, and Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross ("The Social Network"), from Nine Inch Nails, composed an original score that drifts between the real and soul worlds.



PG for Thematic Element, some language.