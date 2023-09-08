Director Andi Chapman to Discuss THE BLUEST EYE Adaptation on Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Radio host Bob Barth is delves deep into the world of theater with an exclusive interview featuring Director Andi Chapman, the mastermind behind the captivating new production of "THE BLUEST EYE," adapted from Toni Morrison's iconic novel. The production has taken center stage at the ANoiseWithin Theatre in Pasadena, where audiences have been enthralled by its poignant storytelling and remarkable performances.

Tune in to the enlightening conversation on Bob Barth's One Night Stand, airing on the non-commercial WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream, as Director Andi Chapman shares her insights, creative vision, and the profound journey that led to this groundbreaking adaptation.

Event Details:

Show Title: Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Click here to listen

Streaming Platform: WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream

Interviewee: Director Andi Chapman

Production: "THE BLUEST EYE" based on Toni Morrison's novel

Theater Venue: ANoiseWithin Theatre, Pasadena

Andi Chapman's adaptation of "THE BLUEST EYE" has been met with critical acclaim and has struck a chord with theater enthusiasts, highlighting the enduring relevance of Toni Morrison's powerful narrative. Her meticulous direction and the exceptional cast have seamlessly brought the characters and themes of the novel to life on the stage.

Bob Barth's One Night Stand is renowned for its insightful conversations with creative minds from various fields, and this episode promises to be a captivating exploration of the art of adaptation and the profound impact of "THE BLUEST EYE" on both literature and theater.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to hear Director Andi Chapman discuss her creative process, the challenges of adapting such a cherished literary work, and the transformative experience of witnessing "THE BLUEST EYE" live on stage.

About Bob Barth's One Night Stand: Bob Barth's One Night Stand is an insane and thought-provoking radio show that delves into the worlds of theatre, music, comedy and the arts. Hosted by Bob Barth, the show explores the creative process, inspiration, and the enduring impact of artistic endeavors.

About Director Andi Chapman: Andi Chapman is a distinguished director known for her visionary approach to theater. With a passion for storytelling, she has brought classic literature to the stage, earning critical acclaim for her insightful adaptations and powerful productions.

About ANoiseWithin Theatre: ANoiseWithin Theatre is a renowned theatrical institution dedicated to the art of classic drama. Located in the heart of Pasadena, ANoiseWithin Theatre has been captivating audiences with its timeless performances and commitment to the theatrical tradition.