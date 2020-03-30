Digital Dailies Offer Solace And Smiles From Jewish Women's Theatre

In an effort to reduce isolation and give solace and smiles to members of its community and beyond, Jewish Women's Theatre (JWT) is now offering free online daily digital stories about feelings and experiences during this uncertain time.

The short reflections, called "Inside Our Time," are submitted by anyone who wants to share what they are going through and they are then read by JWT's talented actors from their homes. At the conclusion of the pieces, the actors often add personal, heartfelt comments to let viewers know they are part of a community that cares.

"The virus struck just as JWT was opening its second salon of the season. Of course we cancelled our shows. Many of our patrons are in that "vulnerable age group," alone and scared. We saw an opportunity to remain close, virtually, and created "Inside Our Time," says JWT's artistic director, Ronda Spinak. "We let our patrons, staff, leadership, donors, funders, and volunteers know about the new program and invited them to share their feelings and stories. Until we can all be together again, "Inside Our Time" is a good way to help us channel gratitude, give to others, find joy, and stay connected. And we can do it all in our pajamas!"

The collection of stories from "Inside Our Time" can be viewed at www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/insideourtime.

JWT's producing director, Susan Morgenstern, explains, "In the face of postponed performances of various JWT events and shows, what could have been a sad time, isolated from my creative home and colleagues, turned into a project that gives me an ever-growing sense of connectivity and family."

Andrew Fromer, JWT's assistant artistic director and producer of "Inside Our Time," adds, "Ever since I joined JWT, I saw incredible potential to digitally deliver compelling, moving, and engaging short-form content that could rival the likes of Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube. JWT has incredibly talented writers, actors and creators in our close-knit community, and this outbreak has forced us all into a corner. How else could we react but to unite in creating something special together? And luckily, audiences can find it on a device near you."

JWT is working on its next project, designed to bring one Passover story to the digital stage each of the eight days of the upcoming holiday, which begins on April 8. Many of the stories have been featured in previous JWT shows, such as "Crossing Our Red Sea," and they explain Passover from a variety of diverse international and personal perspectives. Since many families will be sharing digital seders this year, these stories might provide inspiration for discussion and a deeper meaning to this family-centered holiday.

Learn more about JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.





