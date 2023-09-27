Dia de los Muertos Block Party Returns to 24th Street Theatre in November

24th Street Theatre is back on November 2 with its annual, free Dia de los Muertos block party, headlined this year by Latin surf band The Space Sanchos and, direct from México City, singer-songwriter Rafael Mendoza.

Other performers set for the outdoor stage include Mariachi Calilajara; Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli; ballet folklórico Sol de Fuego; the “Catrina Guapachosa” on stilts (Ismael Ramirez); and more. Enjoy homemade tamales, craft booths, and a graveyard where families can make their own altars for departed loved ones, plus a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round.

The evening kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos. Come in costume!



Presented in partnership with Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD8) and Council Member Eunisses Hernandez (CD1) along with State Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer Sr. (CA-59), the festival will extend beyond the stage at 24th Street Theatre to Hoover Street from 23rd to 25th Streets.

