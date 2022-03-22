Devendra Banhart, ILe, Mon Laferte, Rodrigo Amarante And Silvana Estrada Confirmed For CANTO EN RESISTENCIA

Sounds of protest take center stage when Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in music by Angélica Negrón and a world premiere by Victor Agudelo.

Special guest singers join the orchestra to celebrate iconic protest music from Latin America and the U.S., ranging from the pro-democracy and workers' rights Nueva canción and tropicalismo, and tonada songs made famous by legendary artists like Mercedes Sosa, Violeta Parra, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Simón Díaz to contemporary anthems that resonate with today's activists.

Special guests set to include Devendra Banhart, iLe Mon Laferte, Rodrigo Amarante, and Silvana Estrada

Taking place at Walt Disney Concert Hall 111 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012 on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are currently on sale at https://www.laphil.com/events/performances/1698/2022-06-04/canto-en-resistencia