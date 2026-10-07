Derek Heeren to Perform I SUCK: A VAMPIRE COMEDY at Two LA Venues in October

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Derek Heeren will be performing his one man show I SUCK: A Vampire Comedy for two limited engagements. First show is at the Namba Arts' Playwright's Splash Festival on Saturday, October 24th at 7:00 pm. The last show will be at Spookyfest at the Hobgoblin Theater on Sunday, October 25th at 3:00 pm. I SUCK: A Vampire Comedy makes audiences laugh while sinking their teeth into the deeper question: What good is eternal life if you're not really living?

For Stan, played by Derek Hereen, being a vampire really sucks. He's made every wrong choice for centuries. Instead of powers and riches, all he has to show for it is an eternal midlife crisis. He's stuck in a dead-end job as a middle manager in Toledo, living paycheck to paycheck, haunted by centuries of catastrophically bad decisions. His latest crisis? After realizing he feels a kinship with every human, they're all his descendants, technically, Stan finds himself unable to feed and sets out to escape his vampire contract. He embarks on a supernatural journey from heaven to hell, encountering everyone from a chatty St. Peter to a bored demon named Larry to Satan himself.

Directed by Guy Picot and produced by Jessica Glassberg, I SUCK: A Vampire Comedy is simultaneously a unique exploration of one character's failure to launch over the course of a millennia, and a relatable reflection of the overwhelming obstacles we all face.

Derek has been performing since he was 10 and is proud to have been guided through his acting journey by such esteemed directors as Garry Marshall and has performed alongside the likes of Academy Award winner, Anne Hathaway. Selections of his written work are included in the Comedic Monologues That Are Actually Funny series from Hal Leonard Publishing. Heeren currently works in post-production, bringing films to life for Netflix, DreamWorks, Universal, Paramount, Disney and most recently Amazon. Derek hails from Bloomington, MN, and attended college in St. Paul, MN where he graduated with a BA in theatre arts from Bethel College (which has, itself, now graduated to Bethel University).

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